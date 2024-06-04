NED vs NEP, T20 World Cup 2024 Streaming Info: When and where to watch Netherlands vs Nepal game live?

Netherlands will be up against Nepal in Tuesday’s T20 World Cup 2024 Groud D clash at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas.

Netherlands vs Nepal T20 World Cup game, telecast details and streaming info:

When will Netherlands vs Nepal T20 World Cup 2024 match take place?

The Netherlands vs Nepal T20 World Cup 2024 match will take place on Tuesday, June 4, 2024.

When will Netherlands vs Nepal T20 World Cup 2024 match start?

The Netherlands vs Nepal T20 World Cup 2024 match will start at 9 PM IST.

What time will Netherlands vs Nepal T20 World Cup 2024 match toss take place?

The Netherlands vs Nepal T20 World Cup 2024 match toss will take place at 8:30 PM IST.

What is the venue for Netherlands vs Nepal T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The Netherlands vs Nepal T20 World Cup 2024 match will be held at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas.

How to watch live streaming of Netherlands vs Nepal T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The Netherlands vs Nepal T20 World Cup 2024 match will be live streamed on Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.

Which TV channel will telecast Netherlands vs Nepal T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The Netherlands vs Nepal T20 World Cup 2024 match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network in India.