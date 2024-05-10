MagazineBuy Print

How is Nepal preparing for T20 World Cup in USA & West Indies

Last year was a seminal year for Nepal as it achieved several milestones, including its first appearance in the Asia Cup, the highest-ever T20I team total at the Asian Games, and qualification for the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Published : May 10, 2024 15:25 IST

Shayan Acharya
Shayan Acharya
Reasons to be cheerful: Nepal participated in the Friendship Cup T20 tournament in Vapi, competing against domestic teams from Baroda and Gujarat, and emerged as champion. The players were cheered on by fans, mostly students from Gujarat's universities.
Reasons to be cheerful: Nepal participated in the Friendship Cup T20 tournament in Vapi, competing against domestic teams from Baroda and Gujarat, and emerged as champion. The players were cheered on by fans, mostly students from Gujarat’s universities. | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini
infoIcon

Reasons to be cheerful: Nepal participated in the Friendship Cup T20 tournament in Vapi, competing against domestic teams from Baroda and Gujarat, and emerged as champion. The players were cheered on by fans, mostly students from Gujarat’s universities. | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini

“Meetha mein rakh, meetha mein…”

Monty Desai’s voice resonated across the Sai Meghpan Sporrtslife Cricket Ground on a blistering April afternoon. Sitting atop a heavy roller, Desai closely observed the Nepal cricketers as they endured the searing heat, honing their skills in the nets.

Each time Dipendra Singh Airee or captain Rohit Paudel faced the local net bowlers, head coach Desai asked them to find the elusive sweet spot. Adding an element of fun to the rigorous training, Desai rewarded good defensive shots with imaginary cash, while poor shots incurred demerit points.

Away from the urban bustle, the Nepal cricketers camped at the scenic facility in Vapi, an industrial town in Gujarat, for a fortnight. Their objective: preparation for the T20 World Cup and the ACC Premier Cup in Oman. During this period, they also participated in the Friendship Cup, a T20 tournament, alongside domestic teams from Baroda and Gujarat, ultimately clinching the title.

Amid a sea of fans, predominantly students from various universities across Gujarat, cheering on the Nepal team, the players focused on the task at hand — the T20 World Cup. “We are a determined lot, and our ambition is to achieve more for Nepal,” said captain Paudel with a smile.

At just 21, Paudel, hailing from Nawalparasi district in the Lumbini province, will lead a youthful squad at the T20 World Cup, commencing with its first match on June 4 against the Netherlands in Texas. “The more we play, the better it will be for us,” emphasised Paudel.

Their dedication has borne fruit in Nepal’s recent successes. Since its reinstatement in 2019 after a three-year suspension, the Cricket Association of Nepal has been proactive in nurturing the sport nationwide and discovering promising talents.

The players have reciprocated the association’s efforts. Last year, the team participated in the Asia Cup and toured Pakistan and Sri Lanka, in addition to securing a spot in the T20 World Cup and impressing in a bilateral series.

Experienced head: Monty Desai was appointed head coach of Nepal in February 2023. Desai has had coaching experience with Afghanistan, Canada, West Indies, and IPL teams such as Rajasthan Royals and the now-defunct Gujarat Lions.
Experienced head: Monty Desai was appointed head coach of Nepal in February 2023. Desai has had coaching experience with Afghanistan, Canada, West Indies, and IPL teams such as Rajasthan Royals and the now-defunct Gujarat Lions. | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini
lightbox-info

Experienced head: Monty Desai was appointed head coach of Nepal in February 2023. Desai has had coaching experience with Afghanistan, Canada, West Indies, and IPL teams such as Rajasthan Royals and the now-defunct Gujarat Lions. | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini

With former captain Paras Khadka assuming the role of secretary, the domestic tournament featuring seven provinces has gained prominence. The focus remains on providing ample international exposure to the players. “Previously, our domestic structure lacked competitiveness, but it has vastly improved,” said assistant coach Basant Shahi Thakuri. “Earlier, our bench strength was a concern, but over time, we’ve developed an A team, and with every opportunity, the players are learning.” While acknowledging the need to bolster school cricket, Thakuri expressed confidence in the burgeoning talent pool. “In our time, few considered cricket a viable career option, but attitudes have shifted. With each success of the national team, more youngsters are embracing the sport seriously.”

Sompal Kami, one of the senior-most members of the team, brings a wealth of experience as a fast-bowling all-rounder. A part of Nepal’s 2014 World T20 squad that achieved notable victories, beating Hong Kong and Afghanistan, Kami has imparted his knowledge gained from stalwarts such as Khadka and Shakti Gauchan to the current crop of players. “Back then, the struggles were a lot. The salaries were low and there was no contract system. We have come a long way. Our salaries have increased, and most importantly, we now have a contract system, which is a huge thing for us,” Kami said. “It feels nice when people bank on our abilities, and that has happened because our game has improved.”

Nepal underwent a period of coaching changes, affecting the team’s planning. However, since Desai assumed leadership last year, there has been a notable upward trajectory. “We have played under several coaches, but Monty sir has given the team a new direction and has brought the players together,” Kami said. “The result is showing.”

Having taken over from former India international Manoj Prabhakar, Desai had an arduous task at hand. When he joined the team in February 2023, the Associate Member Nation needed 11 wins from 12 games in the World Cup Super League 2 points table. Only a miracle could have earned Nepal a spot in the ODI World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe.

I am lucky to be representing the country in yet another T20 World Cup — Nepal all-rounder Gulshan Jha
I am lucky to be representing the country in yet another T20 World Cup — Nepal all-rounder Gulshan Jha | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini
lightbox-info

I am lucky to be representing the country in yet another T20 World Cup — Nepal all-rounder Gulshan Jha | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini

Yet, drawing from his extensive experience with IPL franchises and the West Indies team, Desai instilled confidence in the players, leading to a remarkable turnaround. Nepal’s unexpected surge into the Qualifiers and participation in the 2023 Asia Cup underscored the team’s newfound resilience. Desai’s formula is simple. “We are trying to have the identity of being the fiercest competitors. When you are competing well in every department, then, more often than not, you have the opportunity to cross the line. That’s how we have tried to stay on this journey.”

Desai enlisted former Maharashtra cricketer Nandan Phadnis as the batting coach and persuaded the association to host teams from Ireland and the West Indies in Nepal.

When planning the India tour, Desai prioritised finding a residential facility conducive to focused training. “We sought venues that fit our needs, leading us to choose this facility in Vapi.”

Operated by local sports enthusiasts Darpan Desai, Manish Bambania, Mehul Trivedi, Santosh Singh, Sukesh, and Suraj Shetty, the Sai Meghpan facility boasts lush green grounds, state-of-the-art training facilities, a gym, and accommodation. Paudel sees the merits clearly. “These camps help us bond well. Staying together for a couple of weeks, and just discussing the game and helping each other out will not only bring the players closer but also help us plan better for the upcoming assignments.”

The Nepal players plan on reaching the US by mid-May. While the conditions will pose challenges and the opponents will be formidable, Nepal enters the fray armed with self-belief, ready to prove it is no pushover. Paudel has been leading by example against West Indies A with a century and a couple of fifty-plus scores. Meanwhile, Airee, fresh from his remarkable achievement of equalling a world record by smashing six sixes in an over against Qatar in April, promises to be a vital cog in the team’s batting lineup.

Gearing up: Nepal pacer K.C. Karan warming up for the upcoming T20 World Cup at the Sai Meghpan Sporrtslife Cricket Ground in Vapi, Gujarat. 
Gearing up: Nepal pacer K.C. Karan warming up for the upcoming T20 World Cup at the Sai Meghpan Sporrtslife Cricket Ground in Vapi, Gujarat.  | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini
lightbox-info

Gearing up: Nepal pacer K.C. Karan warming up for the upcoming T20 World Cup at the Sai Meghpan Sporrtslife Cricket Ground in Vapi, Gujarat.  | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini

But all eyes will be on young sensation Gulshan Jha, who recently featured in the U-19 World Cup. Jha’s journey to this point has been nothing short of remarkable. Six years ago, he embarked on a journey to Ranchi to pursue his passion for cricket under the mentorship of former cricketer Arun Vidyarthi. “I was decent in studies, but cricket has always been my first love. Luckily, my parents supported my dream and sent me to Ranchi, where I lived in a hostel and pursued the game,” shared Jha, a versatile pacer with skills in batting down the order.

Growing up in Sarlahi, Gulshan heard inspiring stories of how Khadka and his team overcame the odds to play their maiden T20 World Cup in 2014. “Those stories inspired me, and I am lucky to be representing my country in another T20 World Cup,” Jha said with a smile.

A decade later, Nepal’s cricketers are poised for another milestone, aiming to shine in the US and make their nation proud. It’s been quite a journey, but the dream chasers are in no mood to stop.

Latest on Sportstar

  1. GT vs CSK Live Toss update, IPL 2024: Who will win the coin flip between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings?
    Team Sportstar
  2. GT vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings eyes win over Titans to improve playoff chances, predicted lineups
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian athletes will get sports-specific help from support staff: IOA chief Usha
    PTI
  4. I know I am one of the best, the other guys know it too: Tentoglou
    Uthra Ganesan
  5. Former US Open champion Dominic Thiem announces retirement at the end of this season
    Team Sportstar
