Papua New Guinea T20 World Cup 2024 squad: Assad Valla named captain of 15-member squad

Papua New Guinea announced its 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 on Thursday with Assad Vala named as the captain.

Valla is one of the 10 members in the squad who will be back in the marquee ICC tournament after being part of the 2021 T20 World Cup edition.

PNG had sealed its spot for the 2024 edition after winning the World Cup qualifier event of East Asia-Pacific region in July 2023, beating Philippines in the final.

Papua New Guinea squad Assadollah Vala (c), CJ Amini (vc), Alei Nao, Chad Soper, Hila Vare, Hiri Hiri, Jack Gardner, John Kariko, Kabua Vagi Morea, Kipling Doriga, Lega Siaka, Norman Vanua, Sema Kamea, Sese Bau, Tony Ura

All teams are allowed to make changes to their squad until 25 May, after which any alteration will require approval from ICC’s Event Technical Committee.