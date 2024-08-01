August 01, 2024 14:42

ROUND 3: NIKHAT EXITS AFTER A DEFEAT AGAINST THE FIRST SEED!

Wu, who walks in with a comfortable lead, gets warned for pushing. Nikhat gets warned for holding again. A few swinging hooks from Nikhat. But she fails to land any.

The Chinese pugilist uses quick footwork to evade punches once again. The last 40 seconds of the bout has the crowd getting noisier every moment. A shot to the back of the head of Nikhat. That won’t count. A solid right hand from Nikhat rounds up the bout. Has she done enough?



Wu takes a win by unanimous decision (5-0). IT IS ALL OVER FOR NIKHAT!