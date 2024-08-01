- August 01, 2024 14:56HERE’S A BRIEF SUMMARY OF WHAT TRANSPIRED IN THE RING AT THE NORTH PARIS ARENA
- August 01, 2024 14:42ROUND 3: NIKHAT EXITS AFTER A DEFEAT AGAINST THE FIRST SEED!
Wu, who walks in with a comfortable lead, gets warned for pushing. Nikhat gets warned for holding again. A few swinging hooks from Nikhat. But she fails to land any.
The Chinese pugilist uses quick footwork to evade punches once again. The last 40 seconds of the bout has the crowd getting noisier every moment. A shot to the back of the head of Nikhat. That won’t count. A solid right hand from Nikhat rounds up the bout. Has she done enough?
Wu takes a win by unanimous decision (5-0). IT IS ALL OVER FOR NIKHAT!
- August 01, 2024 14:40ROUND 2: WU, SOMEHOW, GETS BETTER
Nikhat stalling a bit. Wu gets warned for holding moments after that. An aggressive start from the Chinese. The ‘holding’ continues despite repeated warnings from the ref.
A straight punch from Nikhat lands. Correct use of the long levers. Referee calls time after the Chinese boxer’s shoes comes undone.
Nikhat finding a bit more success now. However, as I type, a hook lands square on her face. Wu gets a combination right as Nikhat closes in on Yu. Nikhat does well to land a few body shots in the dying moments.
The judges rule 3-2 in Wu’s favour.
- August 01, 2024 14:36ROUND 1: WU WINS 4-1
Nikhat wears her headguard. The referee is Irishman Ben McGarrigle. We are good to go...
Both fighters charge into the centre of the ring. Wu lands the initial punches. Nikhat’s counter-attacking jab has been avoided deftly by the Chinese. Another solid jab from Wu. The southpaw consistently switches her stance to avoid blows from Nikhat. A series of punches from Wu. This doesn’t look good. The crowd realises this early and gets behind Nikhat. A good defensive move from the Chinese at the very end as she rolls underneath the long left-handed hook. A solid right-handed punch lands on Nikhat’s headgear as the bell goes off. The Chinese raises her arms. She thinks she has done enough. And as it turns out, she has!
Wu wins the round 4-1 as the Argentine judge votes in favour of India.
- August 01, 2024 14:32TIME FOR INTRODUCTIONS
The judges for Nikhat’s round will be from Slovakia, Mongolia, Argentina, Canada and Indonesia. Wu is the first to enter the arena. In the blue corner is India’s medal hopeful Nikhat.
- August 01, 2024 14:31THE BRIGADIER IS OUT OF THE WAY
The Coups de bâtons is done. We are ready to roll...
- August 01, 2024 14:27THE STANDS ARE PACKED
We shift our attention to the North Paris Arena where Nikhat will be in action in flyweight shortly.
- August 01, 2024 14:25LAST FOUR BOUTS OF WU
vs Suhyang Kang: Won (Unanimous decision)
vs Sabina Bobokulova: Won (Unanimous decision)
vs Yesugen Oyuntsetseg: Won (Unanimous decision)
vs Chuthamat Raksat: Won (Unanimous decision)
- August 01, 2024 14:24LAST FOUR BOUTS OF NIKHAT
vs Cho Rong Bak: Won (Unanimous decision)
vs Hanan Nassar: Won (KO/TKO Referee stoppage)
vs Chuthamat Raksat: Lost (Split decision)
vs Maxi Kloetzer: Won (Unanimous decision)
- August 01, 2024 14:12HOW TO LIVE STREAM NIKHAT ZAREEN VS WU YU IN BOXING?
The Nikhat Zareen vs Wu Yu bout can be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website. The match will also be televised on the Sports18 network.
- August 01, 2024 14:08STAY TUNED!
The scheduled start time of the boxing women’s 50kg round of 16 encounter between Nikhat Zareen and Wu Yu is 2:30pm IST. Stay tuned for live scores and updates from the bout.
Latest on Sportstar
- India vs Belgium Live Score, Paris 2024 Olympics Hockey: IND 1-2 BEL; Belgium takes the lead in third quarter
- Paris 2024 Olympics: India men’s hockey team loses 1-2 to Belgium, suffers first defeat of Games
- Boxing highlights from Paris Olympics 2024: Nikhat Zareen exits in Round of 16 after defeat against Wu Yu in women’s 50kg
- Shooting, Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE Score Updates, August 1: Swapnil Kusale wins bronze in 50m rifle 3P; Sift, Anjum in action next
- Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Updates, Day 6: Swapnil Kusale wins bronze in 50m 3P; Indian trails Belgium in men’s hockey, Nikhat loses round of 16 bout
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE