- August 01, 2024 13:36KUSALE STARTS WITH A 9.5
A 9.5 from Kusale to start things.
- August 01, 2024 13:32STANDING STARTS SOON
10 shots to go for the first two eliminations. Which two athletes will be the first to be eliminated?
- August 01, 2024 13:26KUSALE 5TH AFTER PRONE
A 10.5 and two 10.4s see Kusale jump up to the fourth spot again. But yet another 10.2 sees him lose his footing and slip back to fifth. An eight-minute changeover time before Standing begins.
- August 01, 2024 13:22SERIES 2 OF PRONE IS OVER
A 10.8 from Kusale wakes up the Indian crowd in the stands. He follows that up with a 10.2, though, losing the 4th place he only held momentarily. He eventually finishes fifth after the series with 52.2. The World Record Holder Liu Yukun has crept up slowly but steadily to the second spot now.
- August 01, 2024 13:18PRONE BEGINS!
The World No. 1 Privratsky starts off with a perfect score! Kusale gets three 10.5s and two 10.6s. He moves up to 5th.
- August 01, 2024 13:15JUST UNDER TWO-AND-HALF MINUTES LEFT!
All the shooters are ready to shoot some sighters ahead of the final competition shots.
- August 01, 2024 13:11THE TIME IS TICKING!
The seven-minute changeover time ahead of prone begins.
- August 01, 2024 13:09KUSALE STAYS 6TH AFTER KNEELING
We are done with kneeling. Kusale registers 10.5, 10.4, 10.3, 10.2 and 10.2. He will finish this round in the 6th place.
- August 01, 2024 13:06KUSALE 6TH AFTER SECOND KNEELING SERIES
Although Kusale hits a 9.9 in the second series, he recovers with four 10-plus scores. His total is 101.7.
- August 01, 2024 13:05KUSALE 7TH AFTER FIRST KNEELING SERIES
Poland’s Tomasz Bartnik hits a 10.9 off his last shot in the first series. The audience applauds the feat with raucous cheering. Kusale finishes with 50.8 in the first series. He is 7th.
- August 01, 2024 13:03KNEELING POSITION BEGINS!
‘The Brigadier’ ceremony is done, where a ceremonial red baton is tapped thrice on the matting to signal the start of the competition. We are underway! Not the best of starts for Kusale with a 9.6.
- August 01, 2024 12:57THE INTRODUCTIONS BEGIN!
Swapnil Kusale’s name is announced. He waves coolly at the crowd, which responds with a loud cheer.
- August 01, 2024 12:52HOW DOES 50M RIFLE 3 POSITIONS WORK?
The 50m rifle 3 positions final consists of 15 match shots in each position: kneeling, prone and standing, fired in that order. It starts with three series of five shots in kneeling with a time limit of 200 seconds per series. After a seven-minute changeover and sighting time, finalists fire three series of five shots again in prone with a time limit of 150 seconds per series. Next, in standing, finalists fire two five-shot series in 250 seconds each after an eight-minute changeover time.
The two lowest-ranking finalists are eliminated after the two standing series. The final continues after that with five single shots in standing, each in 50 seconds, with the lowest ranking athlete being eliminated after each shot until two athletes remain to fire the last shot and decide the gold medal winner. There are a total of 45 shots in the final.
- August 01, 2024 12:22WHAT SHOOTING EVENTS ARE SCHEDULED FOR TODAY?
13:00 - 50m rifle 3 positions men’s final (Swapnil Kusale)
15:30 - 50m rifle 3 positions women’s qualification (Sift Kaur Samra, Anjum Moudgil)
- August 01, 2024 12:17HOW TO WATCH THE LIVE STREAMING AND BROADCAST OF THE SHOOTING EVENTS FROM THE OLYMPICS?
The live telecast of the Paris Olympics will be available on Sports18 while the live streaming will be available on JioCinema in India from July 26 to August 11. Only the finals of the shooting events will be televised.
- August 01, 2024 12:03ORDER OF THE DAY (THURSDAY, AUGUST 1)
While you wait for the action to begin at the range, take a look at the list of Indians who are set to be in action at the Paris Olympics today.
- August 01, 2024 11:46SHOOTING AT PARIS 2024 - PREVIEW
Lock ‘n load! It’s almost time to climb aboard the hype train to Châteauroux, where 21 Indian shooters will take on the mission of going up against 321 of the world’s best to claim the ultimate prize — an Olympic medal.
The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) announcing the squad way ahead of July 8 — the Paris 2024 entry deadline — felt like the calm before the storm. The shooters have had an acclimatisation and a hard-training camp at Volmerange-Les-Mines, followed by a two-week break while waiting for Judgement Day.
India has never had more shooters representing the country at the Olympics. Tokyo 2020 saw a previous best of 15. This time, among the 81 participating nations and the IOC (International Olympic Committee) Refugee Team, India will send the most shooters to France, tying with China, followed by the Republic of Korea, which has 16.
It is mostly a new-look squad except for familiar faces in pistol star Manu Bhaker and rifle wielders Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Anjum Moudgil and Elavenil Valarivan. Having waded through the choppy waters of Tokyo, they will be up and running soon for a second shot at glory.
While those who have already performed on the biggest stage would believe that past experience will help them fare better this time, the debutants may be thankful for not having to carry any baggage from previous editions.
Let’s do a quick recap. After returning empty-handed from Tokyo, Indian shooters experienced a curious mix of highs and lows in the subsequent years. Amid developments like numerous rule changes and overhauls in the coaching set-up, several prominent names such as Saurabh Chaudhary, Abhishek Verma, Apurvi Chandela, and Rahi Sarnobat faded from scorecards for different reasons. A change of guard brought newcomers like Sift Kaur Samra and Sarabjot Singh to the forefront. Others, like Bhaker, entered recovery mode, deeply affected by the media scrutiny. However, she appears to have bounced back just in time.
One of the many factors that will work in favour of the Indians this time is the absence of Russia from the roster owing to the strict qualification restrictions in place after the latter invaded Ukraine.
Although the IOC stated that, as of July 13, 15 AINs (Athlètes Individuels Neutres/Individual Neutral Athletes) with Russian passports had qualified for the Summer Games in Paris (with a maximum of 55 eligible to make it), none of them happens to be shooters.
Latest on Sportstar
- India vs Belgium Live Score, Paris 2024 Olympics Hockey: IND 0-0 BEL; India controls possession early on
- Shooting, Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE Score Updates, August 1: Swapnil Kusale fighting for a medal in 50m rifle 3 positions final
- Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Updates, Day 6: Swapnil Kusale in 50m 3P Final action; Indian men’s hockey takes on Belgium
- ISL 2024-25: Dimitri Petratos signs two year contract extension with Mohun Bagan Super Giant
- Washington Open 2024: Top seeds Rublev, Sabalenka tested but progress
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE