The Ballon d’Or 2024 list did not feature Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi for the first time in over two decades as the nominees list for the award was announced on Wednesday.
Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland, on the other hand, were the highlights of the list alongside England prodigy Jude Bellingham while Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams, two young stars of Spain’s victorious 2024 European Championship were also included in the list.
Messi and Ronaldo are the two most successful winners of the award, with the former winning it a record eight times while the latter has won it five times.
Full list of nominees for Ballon d’Or 2024:
- Jude Bellingham
- Hakan Calhanoglou
- Kylian Mbappe
- Erling Haaland
- Lamine Yamal
- Dani Carvajal
- Ruben Dias
- Artem Dobvyk
- Phil Foden
- Alejandro Grimaldo
- Mats Hummels
- Harry Kane
- Toni Kroos
- Ademola Lookman
- Emiliano Martinez
- Lautaro Martinez
- Martin Odegaard
- Dani Olmo
- Cole Palmer
- Declan Rice
- Rodri
- Antonio Rudiger
- Bukayo Saka
- William Saliba
- Federico Valverde
- Vinicius Jr.
- Vitinha
- Nico Williams
- Florian Wirtz
- Granit Xhaka
More to follow.
