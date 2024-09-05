The Ballon d’Or 2024 list did not feature Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi for the first time in over two decades as the nominees list for the award was announced on Wednesday.

Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland, on the other hand, were the highlights of the list alongside England prodigy Jude Bellingham while Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams, two young stars of Spain’s victorious 2024 European Championship were also included in the list.

Messi and Ronaldo are the two most successful winners of the award, with the former winning it a record eight times while the latter has won it five times.

Full list of nominees for Ballon d’Or 2024:

Jude Bellingham

Hakan Calhanoglou

Kylian Mbappe

Erling Haaland

Lamine Yamal

Dani Carvajal

Ruben Dias

Artem Dobvyk

Phil Foden

Alejandro Grimaldo

Mats Hummels

Harry Kane

Toni Kroos

Ademola Lookman

Emiliano Martinez

Lautaro Martinez

Martin Odegaard

Dani Olmo

Cole Palmer

Declan Rice

Rodri

Antonio Rudiger

Bukayo Saka

William Saliba

Federico Valverde

Vinicius Jr.

Vitinha

Nico Williams

Florian Wirtz

Granit Xhaka

More to follow.