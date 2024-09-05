Ballon d’Or 2024: Where have Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo finished since 2004?

The Ballon d’Or 2024 nominees were announced on Wednesday and it was the first time since 2003 that neither Cristiano Ronaldo nor Lionel Messi has been part of the list.
Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland were the highlights of the list alongside England prodigy Jude Bellingham while Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams, two young stars of Spain’s victorious 2024 European Championship were also included.
After being nominated for the first time in 2006, Messi won the prestigious award a record eight times, the most recent one coming in 2023, following his FIFA World Cup 2022 triumph with Argentina in Qatar.
Ronaldo, on the other hand, was nominated for the first time in 2004 and has won the award five times.
ALSO READ | Lionel Messi may never play at new home of Inter Miami with stadium set to open in 2026
Their omission from the list of nominations is likely due to leaving top-flight European club football, with Ronaldo having moved to Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia and Messi to Inter Miami in USA.
Take a look at where Messi and Ronaldo have finished in the Ballon d’Or list since 2004:
|Year
|Lionel Messi
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|2004
|Not nominated
|12th
|2005
|Not Nominated
|20th
|2006
|20th
|14th
|2007
|3rd
|2nd
|2008
|2nd
|1st (Winner)
|2009
|1st (Winner)
|2nd
|2010
|1st (Winner)
|6th
|2011
|1st (Winner)
|2nd
|2012
|1st (Winner)
|2nd
|2013
|2nd
|1st (Winner)
|2014
|2nd
|1st (Winner)
|2015
|1st (Winner)
|2nd
|2016
|2nd
|1st (Winner)
|2017
|2nd
|1st (Winner)
|2018
|5th
|2nd
|2019
|1st (Winner)
|3rd
|2020 (Not conducted)
|-
|-
|2021
|1st (Winner)
|6th
|2022
|Not nominated
|20th
|2023
|1st (Winner)
|Not nominated
(With inputs from AP)
Latest on Sportstar
- LIVE: Paris Paralympics 2024, Day 8 - Mona, Sidhartha in mixed 50m Rifle Prone SH1 Qualification, Harvinder in action soon, India results, scores
- Duleep Trophy LIVE Score, 1st Round, Day 1: IND B 89/5 vs IND A, Pant falls for 7; Axar scores fifty, IND 142/8 vs IND C
- Ballon d’Or 2024: Where have Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo finished since 2004?
- Duleep Trophy 2024: Rishabh Pant dismissed for 7 on his red ball return after 2022
- Paris Olympics runner Rebecca Cheptegei dies after attack by boyfriend: Uganda Olympic committee
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE