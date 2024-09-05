MagazineBuy Print

Ballon d’Or 2024: Where have Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo finished since 2004?

Messi has won the prestigious award a record eight times while Ronaldo comes second, winning it five times.

Published : Sep 05, 2024 13:27 IST , chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
This is the first time since 2003 that neither Cristiano Ronaldo nor Lionel Messi has been part of the Ballon d’Or nominee list.
This is the first time since 2003 that neither Cristiano Ronaldo nor Lionel Messi has been part of the Ballon d'Or nominee list. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

This is the first time since 2003 that neither Cristiano Ronaldo nor Lionel Messi has been part of the Ballon d’Or nominee list. | Photo Credit: AFP

The Ballon d’Or 2024 nominees were announced on Wednesday and it was the first time since 2003 that neither Cristiano Ronaldo nor Lionel Messi has been part of the list.

Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland were the highlights of the list alongside England prodigy Jude Bellingham while Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams, two young stars of Spain’s victorious 2024 European Championship were also included.

After being nominated for the first time in 2006, Messi won the prestigious award a record eight times, the most recent one coming in 2023, following his FIFA World Cup 2022 triumph with Argentina in Qatar.

Ronaldo, on the other hand, was nominated for the first time in 2004 and has won the award five times.

ALSO READ | Lionel Messi may never play at new home of Inter Miami with stadium set to open in 2026

Their omission from the list of nominations is likely due to leaving top-flight European club football, with Ronaldo having moved to Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia and Messi to Inter Miami in USA.

Take a look at where Messi and Ronaldo have finished in the Ballon d’Or list since 2004:

Year Lionel Messi Cristiano Ronaldo
2004 Not nominated 12th
2005 Not Nominated 20th
2006 20th 14th
2007 3rd 2nd
2008 2nd 1st (Winner)
2009 1st (Winner) 2nd
2010 1st (Winner) 6th
2011 1st (Winner) 2nd
2012 1st (Winner) 2nd
2013 2nd 1st (Winner)
2014 2nd 1st (Winner)
2015 1st (Winner) 2nd
2016 2nd 1st (Winner)
2017 2nd 1st (Winner)
2018 5th 2nd
2019 1st (Winner) 3rd
2020 (Not conducted) - -
2021 1st (Winner) 6th
2022 Not nominated 20th
2023 1st (Winner) Not nominated

(With inputs from AP)

Related Topics

Lionel Messi /

Cristiano Ronaldo /

Ballon d'Or

