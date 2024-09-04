MagazineBuy Print

Lionel Messi may never play at new home of Inter Miami, with stadium set to open only in 2026

The team joined Major League Soccer in 2020 and has played in a stadium in Fort Lauderdale since. The capacity of the stadium was expanded last year when Messi signed with the club.

Published : Sep 04, 2024 21:38 IST , MIAMI - 1 MIN READ

Lionel Messi, who joined Inter Miami after winning the FIFA World Cup 2022, is under contract with the Major League Soccer club until 2025 but has an option to extend for another year.
Inter Miami revealed Wednesday that it will not open a long-awaited, oft-delayed new stadium near Miami International Airport until 2026.

It’s unknown if Lionel Messi will ever play in the new stadium. He is under contract to Inter Miami through 2025, with an option for 2026.

Jorge Mas, one of the team’s owners, previously told multiple outlets that he was targeting a 2025 opening for the stadium. The team, in its announcement Wednesday, did not reveal any reason why the expected opening has changed.

Legal challenges and logistical issues led to many other delays along the way; in 2018, for example, the team said it was hoping to play at the Miami stadium by the start of the 2022 season.

RELATED: Messi returns to practice with Inter Miami in limited capacity after ankle injury

“Miami Freedom Park is the culmination of years of hard work and a desire to realize a vision and create a lasting legacy for the fans and the community of Miami and South Florida,” said David Beckham, part of the team’s ownership group. “I’m so happy to see that dream finally coming to life.”

The team joined Major League Soccer in 2020 and has played in a stadium in Fort Lauderdale since. The capacity of the stadium was expanded last year when Messi signed with the club.

Related Topics

Lionel Messi /

Inter Miami /

Major League Soccer

