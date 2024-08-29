Superstar Lionel Messi returned to practice in a limited capacity with Inter Miami on Wednesday as he continues to recover from an ankle injury suffered more than a month ago, The Athletic reported.
“There were specific drills that we devised that would allow him a certain level of participation,” coach Tata Martino told the outlet. “But he still does not have medical clearance (to play).”
Martino said there’s no change to the timetable that Messi will return to action sometime before the end of the regular season on October 19 vs. the New England Revolution.
Messi, 37, has been away from the team since he suffered a high-ankle injury on July 14 playing for Argentina against Colombia in the Copa America final.
Inter Miami (17-4-5, 56 points) holds an eight-point lead over FC Cincinnati in the MLS Eastern Conference standings, despite Messi not playing since June 1. In 12 regular-season matches (11 starts), he has 12 goals and 13 assists.
Inter Miami, which has already clinched a postseason berth, visit the Chicago Fire on Saturday.
Latest on Sportstar
- Messi returns to practice with Inter Miami in limited capacity after ankle injury
- Czech MotoGP to return in 2025 after four-year absence
- German Cup 2024-25: Leverkusen starts title defence with meagre 1-0 win over fourth-tier team Jena
- UEFA Champions League draw: All you need to know about UCL 2024-25 draw, groups, format, live streaming info
- UCL 2024-25 draw: UEFA Champions League new format explained; How will the 36-team league stage work?
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE