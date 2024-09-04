MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Madrid mayor criticises Vinicius for saying Spain shouldn’t host FIFA World Cup 2030 if racism continues

Madrid mayor José Luis Martínez-Almeida said Vinicius’ comments could be damaging to Spain as a host of the tournament and had painted the country as a racist nation.

Published : Sep 04, 2024 22:22 IST , MADRID - 1 MIN READ

AP
Vinicius told CNN that he loved living in Madrid and that “the majority of people in Spain are not racist, but there is a small group that ends up affecting the image of the country.”
Vinicius told CNN that he loved living in Madrid and that “the majority of people in Spain are not racist, but there is a small group that ends up affecting the image of the country.” | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Vinicius told CNN that he loved living in Madrid and that “the majority of people in Spain are not racist, but there is a small group that ends up affecting the image of the country.” | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The mayor of Madrid criticised Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior on Wednesday after the Brazilian said Spain shouldn’t host the 2030 FIFA World Cup if the country hasn’t come to grips with racism in football by then.

Vinicius told CNN in an interview that “if there is no progress (on racism) before 2030, they should change the host nation” for the World Cup.

Madrid mayor José Luis Martínez-Almeida said Vinicius’ comments could be damaging to Spain as a host of the tournament and had painted the country as a racist nation.

“We are aware that there are racist episodes in society and that we must work hard to put an end to them,” Martínez-Almeida said. “It’s unfair with Spain and with Madrid to say that we are a racist society.”

ALSO READ: FIFA’s World Cup 2026: European teams to give UEFA Nations League to get importance in qualifying draw

Vinicius told CNN that he loved living in Madrid and that “the majority of people in Spain are not racist, but there is a small group that ends up affecting the image of the country.”

Vinicius has been subjected to a series of racist insults since he joined Real Madrid in 2018.

Last year, he received widespread support from Spanish society after being insulted in a Spanish league game in Valencia, prompting several calls for changes in the fight against racism in the country.

Related Topics

Vinicius Junior /

Spain /

2030 FIFA World Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paralympics 2024, Archery LIVE Updates: Harvinder Singh in men’s recurve open final; latest results, scores
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris Paralympics 2024, Day 7 LIVE: Harvinder reaches final in archery, Sakina Khatun finishes 7th para powerlifting, Sachin wins silver medal in men’s shot put F46
    Team Sportstar
  3. Madrid mayor criticises Vinicius for saying Spain shouldn’t host FIFA World Cup 2030 if racism continues
    AP
  4. ‘Optimist’ McCullum can transfer England’s red-ball fortunes in limited overs as well, says Pope
    AFP
  5. FIFA’s World Cup 2026: European teams to give UEFA Nations League to get importance in qualifying draw
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Madrid mayor criticises Vinicius for saying Spain shouldn’t host FIFA World Cup 2030 if racism continues
    AP
  2. FIFA’s World Cup 2026: European teams to give UEFA Nations League to get importance in qualifying draw
    AP
  3. Lionel Messi may never play at new home of Inter Miami, with stadium set to open only in 2026
    AP
  4. With Kroos, Muller retired, new-look Germany ‘greedy for success’, says striker Fullkrug
    AFP
  5. Irankunda can survive the hype machine: Australia coach
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paralympics 2024, Archery LIVE Updates: Harvinder Singh in men’s recurve open final; latest results, scores
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris Paralympics 2024, Day 7 LIVE: Harvinder reaches final in archery, Sakina Khatun finishes 7th para powerlifting, Sachin wins silver medal in men’s shot put F46
    Team Sportstar
  3. Madrid mayor criticises Vinicius for saying Spain shouldn’t host FIFA World Cup 2030 if racism continues
    AP
  4. ‘Optimist’ McCullum can transfer England’s red-ball fortunes in limited overs as well, says Pope
    AFP
  5. FIFA’s World Cup 2026: European teams to give UEFA Nations League to get importance in qualifying draw
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment