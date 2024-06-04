MagazineBuy Print

England vs Scotland Streaming Info, T20 World Cup 2024: When and where to watch ENG vs SCO game today?

ENG vs SCO, T20 World Cup 2024: Get the live streaming info for the England vs Scotland match today in Barbados.

Published : Jun 04, 2024 15:21 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
England’s Jonny Bairstow celebrates winning the game against Pakistan with Harry Brook.
England’s Jonny Bairstow celebrates winning the game against Pakistan with Harry Brook. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

England’s Jonny Bairstow celebrates winning the game against Pakistan with Harry Brook. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Defending champion England will get its title defence underway against Scotland on Tuesday.

Here are England vs Scotland T20 World Cup game, telecast details and streaming info:

When will England vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2024 match take place?

The England vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2024 match will take place on Tuesday, June 4, 2024.

When will England vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2024 match start?

The England vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2024 match will start at 8 PM IST.

What time will England vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2024 match toss take place?

The England vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2024 match toss will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

What is the venue for England vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The England vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2024 match will be held at the Kensington Oval in Barbados.

How to watch live streaming of England vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The England vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2024 match will be live streamed on Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.

Which TV channel will telecast England vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The England vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2024 match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network in India.

