Hanuma Vihari asks for NOC from Andhra Cricket Association

The request comes a day after Vihari was served a show-cause notice for his public statement against the association over his removal as captain

Published : Mar 29, 2024 19:34 IST , HYDERABAD - 1 MIN READ

V. V. Subrahmanyam
FILE PHOTO: Hanuma Vihari in action for South Zone during the Duleep Trophy 2022/23.
FILE PHOTO: Hanuma Vihari in action for South Zone during the Duleep Trophy 2022/23. | Photo Credit: Ragu R/The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Hanuma Vihari in action for South Zone during the Duleep Trophy 2022/23. | Photo Credit: Ragu R/The Hindu

A day after Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) issued a show-cause notice to him, Hanuma Vihari, on Friday, sought a No Objection Certificate from the board.

Sportstar has learnt that the former India star, who led Andhra for one game in the Ranji Trophy last season, wrote to the ACA that he had already put out the facts regarding his unceremonious removal as captain of Andhra. A No Objection Certificate is required by a player looking to switch associations.

The request was in response to the ACA letter sent to him.

“You made certain statements against the Association and it’s officer-bearers on several social media and public platforms which is not at all expected from one of the senior-most players,” the ACA Secretary said in the letter, a copy of which is available with Sportstar.

“If you have had any concerns the same could have been brought to the notice of the Association like in the past which could have ensured an amicable solution rather than creating an unwarranted situation,” the letter added.

“In the meeting of the Apex Council of ACA on March 12, 2024, the topic had come up for discussion for further course of action and it was resolved to call for an explanation from you for your actions before arriving any any decision. You may submit an explanation with reasons for your actions,” the the letter said.

Vihari had requested for a move away from Andhra ahead of the 2023/24 season as well, with multiple reports claiming that the former India player wanted to join Madhya Pradesh.

