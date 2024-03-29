MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Andy Murray pulls out of Monte Carlo Masters, Munich Open due to ankle injury

Murray rolled his ankle in the deciding set of his 5-7, 7-5, 7-6(5) defeat by Czech Tomas Machac in southern Florida last Sunday and had said that he would be out for an “extended period”.

Published : Mar 29, 2024 14:43 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Murray, who returned after hip resurfacing surgery in 2019, had previously said he did not plan to “play much past this summer”.
FILE PHOTO: Murray, who returned after hip resurfacing surgery in 2019, had previously said he did not plan to “play much past this summer”. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Murray, who returned after hip resurfacing surgery in 2019, had previously said he did not plan to “play much past this summer”. | Photo Credit: AP

Andy Murray will miss the Monte Carlo Masters and Munich Open next month as he recovers from a severe ankle injury sustained during his exit from the Miami Open, the Briton’s team announced on Friday.

The 36-year-old rolled his ankle in the deciding set of his 5-7, 7-5, 7-6(5) defeat by Czech Tomas Machac in southern Florida last Sunday and had said that he would be out for an “extended period” on the sidelines with ruptured ligaments.“

Following consultation with his team and medical experts, Andy Murray has taken the decision to miss the Rolex Monte Carlo Masters and BMW Open Munich,” a statement from his team read.

ALSO READ | Alcaraz says Dimitrov made him feel like a 13-year-old in quarterfinal defeat

“At this stage, it is still not clear how long Andy will be out of action, and he is continuing to review options with his medical team. Obviously this is disappointing news for Andy and he has reiterated his desire to get back on court as soon as possible.”

Former world number one and three-time Grand Slam champion Murray, who returned after hip resurfacing surgery in 2019, had previously said he did not plan to “play much past this summer” but hoped to compete at another Olympics.

He had also said he hoped to play at the French Open, which starts at Roland Garros on May 26.

Wimbledon, where Murray has twice been champion, will begin on July 1 and the Paris Games get underway later that month.

The Monte Carlo Masters will be held April 7-14, and the Munich Open April 15-21.

Related Topics

Andy Murray /

Monte Carlo Masters /

Tomas Machac /

Grand Slam /

Paris Olympics /

French Open

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Andy Murray pulls out of Monte Carlo Masters, Munich Open due to ankle injury
    Reuters
  2. RR vs DC, IPL 2024: Execution wise, it was probably my best last over - Avesh Khan
    PTI
  3. RR vs DC IPL 2024, Match in Pictures: Riyan Parag stars as Rajasthan Royals beats Delhi Capitals by 12 runs
    Team Sportstar
  4. How did teams fare in utilising the ‘Impact Player’ rule in IPL 2023?
    Dhruva Prasad
  5. IPL 2024: Big-hitting Sameer Rizvi shines briefly but brightly with a little help from idol Dhoni
    Sahil Mathur
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Andy Murray pulls out of Monte Carlo Masters, Munich Open due to ankle injury
    Reuters
  2. Miami Open 2024: Bopanna-Ebden sail into men’s doubles final
    PTI
  3. Who knows who’s next, says Novak Djokovic in new coach search
    AFP
  4. Roger Federer to deliver Ivy League school Dartmouth’s commencement address
    AP
  5. Miami Open 2024: Grigor Dimitrov ousts top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz; Rybakina outlasts Azarenka
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Andy Murray pulls out of Monte Carlo Masters, Munich Open due to ankle injury
    Reuters
  2. RR vs DC, IPL 2024: Execution wise, it was probably my best last over - Avesh Khan
    PTI
  3. RR vs DC IPL 2024, Match in Pictures: Riyan Parag stars as Rajasthan Royals beats Delhi Capitals by 12 runs
    Team Sportstar
  4. How did teams fare in utilising the ‘Impact Player’ rule in IPL 2023?
    Dhruva Prasad
  5. IPL 2024: Big-hitting Sameer Rizvi shines briefly but brightly with a little help from idol Dhoni
    Sahil Mathur
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment