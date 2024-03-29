MagazineBuy Print

RR vs DC, IPL 2024: Execution wise, it was probably my best last over - Avesh Khan

The India pacer had to defend 17 runs in the last over on Thursday night and he was able to do that rather comfortably, landing one yorker after the other.

Published : Mar 29, 2024 12:31 IST , Jaipur - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Avesh Khan celebrates with RR teammate Nandre Burger after taking the wicket of Delhi Capitals batter David Warner.
Avesh Khan celebrates with RR teammate Nandre Burger after taking the wicket of Delhi Capitals batter David Warner. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR/The Hindu
infoIcon

Avesh Khan celebrates with RR teammate Nandre Burger after taking the wicket of Delhi Capitals batter David Warner. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR/The Hindu

Rajasthan Royals pacer Avesh Khan feels the last over he bowled against Delhi Capitals in the ongoing IPL was probably his best effort in the death overs.

The India pacer had to defend 17 runs in the last over on Thursday night and he was able to do that rather comfortably, landing one yorker after the other.

Delhi could only get four runs from that over, ensuring a 12-run win for the home team. Going into the season, Lucknow Super Giants had traded Avesh to Royals. “It is not the first time I bowled the last over. Last year I defended against Rajasthan. Execution wise this was my best over. All the balls were in the same spot, wide yorkers,” said Avesh, who has played eight ODIs and 20 T20Is.

The 27-year-old also spoke about how his role has changed compared to last season when he turned up for LSG.

“In Lucknow and DC, I used to bowl one over upfront or two overs in the powerplay. Here I bowl two overs after powerplay and in the death as well I get to bowl. Team management and Sanju (Samson) give gull freedom to execute plans and that is helping. Sanju is a bowlers’ captain.

Also read | Riyan Parag repays faith, shines in new role at No. 4 for Rajasthan Royals

“There was also no dew factor tonight and that helped me being accurate. Dew may impact your execution at times,” Avesh said.

He gave due credit to Royals’ new number four Riyan Parag, who singlehandedly kept his team in the game after an ordinary start, smashing an unbeaten 84 off 45 balls. “It was a match changing innings considering we had lost wickets early and run rate was on the lower side. He helped us post a fighting total. He is in good touch and showed that in this and the last game,” Avesh added.

Related Topics

Avesh Khan /

IPL 2024 /

Rajasthan Royals /

Delhi Capitals

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

