Spain Masters 2024: Sumeeth-Sikki pair enters semis; Tanisha-Ashwini duo exits

India’s B Sumeeth Reddy and N Sikki Reddy defeated Rehan Naufal Kusharjanto and Lisa Ayu Kusumawati of Indonesia in the mixed doubles quarterfinals of the Spain Masters, a BWF World Tour Super 300 event, in Madrid on Friday.

Published : Mar 29, 2024 18:53 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Sumeeth Reddy and Sikki Reddy enter Spain Masters 2024 semifinal.
Sumeeth Reddy and Sikki Reddy enter Spain Masters 2024 semifinal. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
Sumeeth Reddy and Sikki Reddy enter Spain Masters 2024 semifinal. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Indian pair made a comeback from losing the first game to win against the the fourth-seeded Indonesian duo 14-21, 21-11, 21-17.

The Indian pair made a comeback from losing the first game to win against the the fourth-seeded Indonesian duo 14-21, 21-11, 21-17.

Later, Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa faltered to the Chinese Taipei duo of Lee Chia Hsin and Teng Chun Hsun 13-21, 19-21.

Other Indians in the fray are PV Sindhu and MR Arjun-Dhruv Kapila.

Related Topics

Tanisha Crasto /

Ashwini Ponnappa /

BWF

