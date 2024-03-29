India’s B Sumeeth Reddy and N Sikki Reddy defeated Rehan Naufal Kusharjanto and Lisa Ayu Kusumawati of Indonesia in the mixed doubles quarterfinals of the Spain Masters, a BWF World Tour Super 300 event, in Madrid on Friday.
The Indian pair made a comeback from losing the first game to win against the the fourth-seeded Indonesian duo 14-21, 21-11, 21-17.
Later, Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa faltered to the Chinese Taipei duo of Lee Chia Hsin and Teng Chun Hsun 13-21, 19-21.
Other Indians in the fray are PV Sindhu and MR Arjun-Dhruv Kapila.
Latest on Sportstar
- Barcelona starlets Yamal, Cubarsi ‘can define era of world football’: Xavi
- Spain Masters 2024: Sumeeth-Sikki pair enters semis; Tanisha-Ashwini duo exits
- RCB vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders wins toss, to bowl first vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru; Raghuvanshi gets KKR cap
- RCB vs KKR Toss Update, IPL 2024: Knight Riders opt to bowl; Royal Challengers play same playing XI
- RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE