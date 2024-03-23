MagazineBuy Print

MCA to top up BCCI’s domestic per match fee by equal amount for senior team players

The initiative aims to promote the importance of the Ranji Trophy and ‘fostering the growth of red-ball cricket in MCA’s jurisdiction.’

Published : Mar 23, 2024 21:55 IST , Mumbai - 2 MINS READ

Amol Karhadkar
FILE PHOTO: The announcement comes a little over a week after Mumbai won India’s premier domestic competition Ranji Trophy for a record-extending 42nd time. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu
The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has given a much-needed financial boost to the senior men’s domestic cricketers. On Saturday, the MCA apex council passed a proposal to pay the Ranji Trophy players the same match fee paid by the BCCI, in addition to what the BCCI already pays the players, starting with the 2024-25 domestic season.

“MCA will be paying additional match fees per Ranji Trophy game to each player from next season onwards. We felt that the players should earn more, especially those who play Ranji Trophy cricket. For us red-ball cricket matters the most as Ranji Trophy holds a special place for everyone in Mumbai,” MCA president Amol Kale said.

It will effectively mean that Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy cricketers will earn double through match-fees starting next season. During Mumbai’s recently concluded triumphant campaign, those who played all 10 games would earn anywhere between Rs. 17.20 lakh and Rs. 25.80 lakh, depending on their experience. The same players will take home at least Rs. 34.40 lakh from the next season.

At the moment, a player with less than 20 Ranji caps earns Rs. 40,000 per match-day, those between 21 and 40 appearances and 41+ caps are paid Rs. 50,000 and Rs. 60,000 per match-day, respectively.

“By aligning with BCCI’s match fees and providing additional support, the apex council aims to create a conducive environment for young cricketers to excel and hone their skills,” said Ajinkya Naik, the MCA secretary.

By topping the match fees, the MCA has worked out a solution to bypass the state association contracts issue. The Hindu understands that Mumbai captain Ajinkya Rahane has had multiple discussions with the office-bearers over the last couple of years to initiate player contracts or incentivise cricketers in the domestic arena.

It will be interesting to see if other state associations – who have been reluctant to implement player contracts due to availability issues – can take a cue from the MCA and implement a similar initiative.

