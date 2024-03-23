MagazineBuy Print

IWL 2023-24: Odisha FC eyes maiden Indian Women’s League title on final matchday

Making its debut in the IWL last season after winning the Odisha Women’s League, OFC has continued its surge under head coach Crispin Chhetri, who guided Sethu FC to the IWL final in 2022.

Published : Mar 23, 2024 20:27 IST , Bhubaneswar - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Odisha FC has lost just one match, to Gokulam Kerala, this season while Kickstart FC is the only team which has held it to a draw, with a 0-0 score in their previous meeting.
Odisha FC has lost just one match, to Gokulam Kerala, this season while Kickstart FC is the only team which has held it to a draw, with a 0-0 score in their previous meeting. | Photo Credit: Odisha FC Media
infoIcon

Odisha FC has lost just one match, to Gokulam Kerala, this season while Kickstart FC is the only team which has held it to a draw, with a 0-0 score in their previous meeting. | Photo Credit: Odisha FC Media

Odisha FC will look to dethrone Indian Women’s League champion Gokulam Kerala when it plays Kickstart FC in its final league game at the Kalinga Stadium on Sunday.

The Juggernauts, who made their debut in the IWL last season after winning the Odisha Women’s League, have continued their surge under head coach Crispin Chhetri, who guided Sethu FC to the IWL final in 2022.

Roping in Indumathi Kathiresan – who led Tamil Nadu to the National Championship title – this season, OFC has continued building on the quality of Indian internationals Pyari Xaxa and Karthika Angamuthu.

It has lost just one match in the 11 it has played so far, to champion Gokulam, which saw the latter climb back to the top of the table.

However, OFC’s consecutive wins since have helped it get back on top and is currently two points ahead of Gokulam, which will face East Bengal at the EMS Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode, at the same time on March 24.

“We have enjoyed our journey so far. So, tomorrow, (after) whatever we have done in the past four months, it will be a good thing if you come with three points and be the champion. We have a positive mindset,” Chhetri told reporters on the eve of the game.

ALSO READ: Sunil Chhetri to be felicitated for 150th international before FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier

A win for Odisha will seal the title for it while any other result can give a ray of hope to Gokulam Kerala.

If Odisha draws, Gokulam will have to beat East Bengal, making it level on points with OFC. Then, the team with a higher goal difference – as both teams have a 1-1 head-to-head record – will win the title. In case Odisha loses, a win for Gokulam will turn the table in the latter’s favour, handing it a fourth consecutive title.

Odisha’s head coach Crispin Chhetri and player Karthika Angamuthu at the pre-match press conference in Bhubaneswar.
Odisha’s head coach Crispin Chhetri and player Karthika Angamuthu at the pre-match press conference in Bhubaneswar. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
lightbox-info

Odisha’s head coach Crispin Chhetri and player Karthika Angamuthu at the pre-match press conference in Bhubaneswar. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

“Kickstart is a good team, but for us, we are playing a home match. So, the challenge for us, I think, is ourselves only. We have to believe in ourselves. I think self-belief is very important for tomorrow,” Chhetri added.

“We have to be clinical in front of the goal because when we played Kickstart in Bangalore, we got our chances, but we couldn’t convert (OFC drew that match 0-0). I think we have worked on it, and we will deliver accordingly.”

Chhetri’s Sethu had lost the league battle on the last matchday two years ago.

With redemption – though not directly playing against Gokulam – and a spot in the AFC Women’s Champions League on the cards, he will look to make the best of the opportunity, with a different side.

Both matches are scheduled for a 3:30 pm kick-off.

