MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Musheer Khan: Mumbai’s serial centurion in Ranji Trophy 2023-24 is just ‘getting started’

With two centuries in the Under-19 World Cup before joining Mumbai’s Ranji squad, Musheer said that domestic and age-group tournaments are stepping stones for bigger things for him in cricket.

Published : Mar 16, 2024 18:04 IST , Mumbai - 2 MINS READ

Amol Karhadkar
Musheer’s marathon knock (136, 472m, 326b, 10x4) in the second innings that lasted eight minutes shy of eight hours was instrumental in Mumbai shutting the door on Vidarbha to script a famous win at the Wankhede Stadium.
Musheer’s marathon knock (136, 472m, 326b, 10x4) in the second innings that lasted eight minutes shy of eight hours was instrumental in Mumbai shutting the door on Vidarbha to script a famous win at the Wankhede Stadium. | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini/The Hindu
infoIcon

Musheer’s marathon knock (136, 472m, 326b, 10x4) in the second innings that lasted eight minutes shy of eight hours was instrumental in Mumbai shutting the door on Vidarbha to script a famous win at the Wankhede Stadium. | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini/The Hindu

An unbeaten double hundred in the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal. A crucial fifty in the semifinal. And a patient hundred in the final.

The youngster, who was dropped from Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy squad after tallying 96 runs in five innings, makes Musheer Khan’s achievement over the last four weeks even more commendable.

While Musheer, who turned 19 on the last day of Mumbai’s quarterfinal, is thrilled about significantly helping his team regain the Ranji Trophy after eight years, he has no qualms in admitting the knock that takes the case.

“The double hundred in the quarterfinal is memorable, it was my comeback also, but the hundred in the final is even more important,” Musheer told Sportstar. “It was the final, the team wanted me to occupy the crease and I am so glad I could deliver.”

Musheer Khan celebrates after scoring the double century in the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal between Mumbai and Baroda at MCA BKC in Mumbai.
Musheer Khan celebrates after scoring the double century in the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal between Mumbai and Baroda at MCA BKC in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini/The Hindu
lightbox-info

Musheer Khan celebrates after scoring the double century in the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal between Mumbai and Baroda at MCA BKC in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini/The Hindu

Musheer’s marathon knock (136, 472m, 326b, 10x4) in the second innings that lasted eight minutes shy of eight hours was instrumental in Mumbai shutting the door on Vidarbha to script a famous win at the Wankhede Stadium.

Just like in the quarterfinal, he was declared the Player of the Match for his effort in the final.

ALSO READ: Mumbai clinches record-extending 42nd title, beats Vidarbha by 169 runs in Ranji Trophy final

Musheer has also stepped out of the shadows of his elder brother Sarfaraz, who ended his prolonged wait for a Test cap, last month.

Incidentally, Sarfaraz too scored 134 in Mumbai’s previous Ranji final, but it ended up in a losing cause, against Madhya Pradesh in Bengaluru in 2021-22.

(Left to right) Brothers Sarfaraz and Musheer Khan in action for Mumbai in a Ranji Trophy Match in 2022.
(Left to right) Brothers Sarfaraz and Musheer Khan in action for Mumbai in a Ranji Trophy Match in 2022. | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini/The Hindu
lightbox-info

(Left to right) Brothers Sarfaraz and Musheer Khan in action for Mumbai in a Ranji Trophy Match in 2022. | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini/The Hindu

Will he sledge Sarfaraz for scoring a hundred in a winning cause? “No, never,” replied Musheer, who was a part of Mumbai’s reserves in that match.

“He also scored an excellent hundred but unfortunately the team could not go all the way. But I am just starting, still a long way to go.”

Having marked the Under-19 World Cup with two centuries before joining Mumbai’s squad, Musheer admitted that he is more assured of his game now. But he displayed his maturity by stating the Under-19 was only a stepping stone.

“Junior cricket is only the beginning, it can never be the end-goal,” he said. “I am extremely happy that I have proven myself at this level. Hopefully, I can build on it next season.”

Related Topics

Musheer Khan /

Mumbai /

Ranji Trophy

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Musheer Khan: Mumbai’s serial centurion in Ranji Trophy 2023-24 is just ‘getting started’
    Amol Karhadkar
  2. Novak Djokovic withdraws from Miami Open 2024
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports news wrap: March 16
    Team Sportstar
  4. Four-time Olympic cyclist positive for doping in retests of samples from 2016 Rio Olympics
    AP
  5. FIFA gives president Infantino 33% raise in pay deal worth $4.6 million in Women’s World Cup year
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Domestic

  1. Musheer Khan: Mumbai’s serial centurion in Ranji Trophy 2023-24 is just ‘getting started’
    Amol Karhadkar
  2. Bihar Cricket Association acquires Moin-ul-Haq Stadium from state government on long-term lease
    PTI
  3. Winning the Ranji Trophy was the goal, individual award is like a bonus: Mumbai’s Tanush Kotian
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. Mumbai legend Dhawal Kulkarni calls curtains down in style, wins fifth Ranji Trophy title
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. Ranji Trophy: Mumbai captain Rahane praises BCCI for prioritising domestic cricket after final win
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Musheer Khan: Mumbai’s serial centurion in Ranji Trophy 2023-24 is just ‘getting started’
    Amol Karhadkar
  2. Novak Djokovic withdraws from Miami Open 2024
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports news wrap: March 16
    Team Sportstar
  4. Four-time Olympic cyclist positive for doping in retests of samples from 2016 Rio Olympics
    AP
  5. FIFA gives president Infantino 33% raise in pay deal worth $4.6 million in Women’s World Cup year
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment