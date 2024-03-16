Musheer Khan: Mumbai’s serial centurion in Ranji Trophy 2023-24 is just ‘getting started’

An unbeaten double hundred in the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal. A crucial fifty in the semifinal. And a patient hundred in the final.

The youngster, who was dropped from Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy squad after tallying 96 runs in five innings, makes Musheer Khan’s achievement over the last four weeks even more commendable.

While Musheer, who turned 19 on the last day of Mumbai’s quarterfinal, is thrilled about significantly helping his team regain the Ranji Trophy after eight years, he has no qualms in admitting the knock that takes the case.

“The double hundred in the quarterfinal is memorable, it was my comeback also, but the hundred in the final is even more important,” Musheer told Sportstar. “It was the final, the team wanted me to occupy the crease and I am so glad I could deliver.”

Musheer Khan celebrates after scoring the double century in the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal between Mumbai and Baroda at MCA BKC in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini/The Hindu

Musheer’s marathon knock (136, 472m, 326b, 10x4) in the second innings that lasted eight minutes shy of eight hours was instrumental in Mumbai shutting the door on Vidarbha to script a famous win at the Wankhede Stadium.

Just like in the quarterfinal, he was declared the Player of the Match for his effort in the final.

ALSO READ: Mumbai clinches record-extending 42nd title, beats Vidarbha by 169 runs in Ranji Trophy final

Musheer has also stepped out of the shadows of his elder brother Sarfaraz, who ended his prolonged wait for a Test cap, last month.

Incidentally, Sarfaraz too scored 134 in Mumbai’s previous Ranji final, but it ended up in a losing cause, against Madhya Pradesh in Bengaluru in 2021-22.

(Left to right) Brothers Sarfaraz and Musheer Khan in action for Mumbai in a Ranji Trophy Match in 2022. | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini/The Hindu

Will he sledge Sarfaraz for scoring a hundred in a winning cause? “No, never,” replied Musheer, who was a part of Mumbai’s reserves in that match.

“He also scored an excellent hundred but unfortunately the team could not go all the way. But I am just starting, still a long way to go.”

Having marked the Under-19 World Cup with two centuries before joining Mumbai’s squad, Musheer admitted that he is more assured of his game now. But he displayed his maturity by stating the Under-19 was only a stepping stone.

“Junior cricket is only the beginning, it can never be the end-goal,” he said. “I am extremely happy that I have proven myself at this level. Hopefully, I can build on it next season.”