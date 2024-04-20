Manchester City vs Chelsea LIVE score, FA Cup 2023-24 semifinal: MCI 0-0 CHE; Enzo starts for Blues, No Haaland for City

PREVIEW

Manchester City will look to bounce back from its UEFA Champions League quarterfinal defeat to Real Madrid when it takes on Chelsea in the FA Cup semifinal at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino said that his players need to respect on-field discipline as they focus on the semifinal against holder City.

Nicolas Jackson and Noni Madueke had a row over who would take a penalty kick during Monday’s 6-0 win over Everton, with Madueke initially refusing to hand the ball over to Cole Palmer, who later scored from the spot.

Guardiola’s men will face former City winger Palmer on Saturday, following the 21-year-old’s four goals in Chelsea’s 6-0 rout of Everton on Monday that drew him level with Haaland as the league’s top goalscorer this season. Haaland and Palmer both have 20 goals.