Manchester City vs Chelsea LIVE score, FA Cup 2023-24 semifinal: MCI 0-0 CHE; Enzo starts for Blues, No Haaland for City

- April 20, 2024 22:0517' MCI 0-0 CHE
Jackson runs the length of the pitch down the left side, closely followed by Stones. He gets into the box and flashes a pass across the face of the goal. There is not one there and the ball goes for a throw-in.
- April 20, 2024 22:0316' MCI 0-0 CHE’
Madueke is brought down in his own half by De Bruyne after giving the ball away.
- April 20, 2024 22:0113’ MCI 0-0 CHE
De Bryune threads a ball beautifully for Foden. Foden breaks the offside line and does well to go past the keeper. However, the angle is too tight and Cucurella is there to clear the ball away for a corner.
- April 20, 2024 21:5912’ MCI 0-0 CHE
Kyle Walker slips and gives away the ball to Gallagher. Manchester City has numbers back. Gallagher plays it to Gusto on the right who is quickly closed down by Grealish. Corner for Chelsea.
- April 20, 2024 21:579’ MCI 0-0 CHE
De Bryune is on the other end now. Caicedo stops him from putting a ball into the box and gives away a corner. Alvarez plays the corner short to Grealish and the cross is kept in by Rodri. Petrovic gathers it easily in the end
- April 20, 2024 21:558’ MCI 0-0 CHE
Palmer finds Madueke on the right. He tries to take on Ake and pass it into the area. Ake does well to block the ball and concede a corner. The corner from Gallagher is cleared away by the Man City defence.
- April 20, 2024 21:536’ MCI 0-0 CHE
City keeps possession of the ball as expected. Chelsea wins the ball and Jackson steps past Akanji to break away. Ake recovers to make a good tackle.
- April 20, 2024 21:503’ MCI 0-0 CHE
Akanji who was trying to drive forward, is brought down by Nicholas Jackson near the half line. Thiago Silva once again has to make a last-ditch tackle to prevent giving away the ball to Kevin De Bryune, after trying to play out from the back.
- April 20, 2024 21:481’ MCI 0-0 CHE
Thiago Silva almost gives the ball away to Manchester City. He makes a last ditch challenge to prevent Alvarez from going through on goal.
- April 20, 2024 21:46KICK OFF!!
Phil Foden kicks off the match for Manchester City, shooting from right to left. Both teams are in its respective home kits.
- April 20, 2024 21:41Minutes to kick off!!
The players are making their way into the Wembley Stadium. Kyle Walker leads Manchester City while Conor Gallagher captains Chelsea.
- April 20, 2024 21:38Warmups done
- April 20, 2024 21:34PREVIEW
Manchester City will look to bounce back from its UEFA Champions League quarterfinal defeat to Real Madrid when it takes on Chelsea in the FA Cup semifinal at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.
Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino said that his players need to respect on-field discipline as they focus on the semifinal against holder City.
Nicolas Jackson and Noni Madueke had a row over who would take a penalty kick during Monday’s 6-0 win over Everton, with Madueke initially refusing to hand the ball over to Cole Palmer, who later scored from the spot.
Guardiola’s men will face former City winger Palmer on Saturday, following the 21-year-old’s four goals in Chelsea’s 6-0 rout of Everton on Monday that drew him level with Haaland as the league’s top goalscorer this season. Haaland and Palmer both have 20 goals.
- April 20, 2024 20:58Chelsea starting XI:
- April 20, 2024 20:57Manchester City starting XI
- April 20, 2024 20:28LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO
The FA Cup 2023-24 semifinal match between Manchester City and Chelsea will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Network.
The match can also be live streamed on the Sony LIV app and Website.
