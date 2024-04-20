MagazineBuy Print

Live

Chess Candidates 2024 Live Updates, Round 13: Gukesh takes on Firouzja; Vidit up against Abasov; Praggnanandhaa vs Caruana; Humpy, Vaishali in action

FIDE Candidates 2024 LIVE: Follow for all live updates from the Round 13 of the FIDE Candidates chess tournament happening in Toronto, Canada on Sunday.

Updated : Apr 21, 2024 00:11 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s Live Blog of Round 13 of the FIDE Candidates 2024.

Gukesh vs Firouzja Live Board:

Pragg vs Caruana Live Board:

Vidit vs Abasov Live Board:

  • April 21, 2024 00:07
    Round 12 highlights

    Chess Candidates 2024 Highlights, Round 12: Gukesh, Vaishali gain wins; Praggnanandhaa holds Nepomniachtchi; Caruana beats Vidit

    FIDE Chess Candidates 2024: Follow for all highlights from the Candidates Chess tournament round 12 which happened in Toronto on Friday.

  • April 21, 2024 00:03
    Indians in action

    Gukesh, Praggnanandhaa, Vidit, Vaishali, Humpy at FIDE Chess Candidates 2024: Round 13 - Schedule, pairing, colour

    Praggnanandhaa, Gukesh, Vidit, Vaishali, Humpy at FIDE Candidates 2024: Round 13 schedule for all five Indians in action at the Candidates tournament in Toronto, Canada.

  • April 20, 2024 23:46
    Live Streaming Info

    Where to watch the live stream of the Candidates 2024 chess?

    The live streaming of the Candidates 2024 will be available on the FIDE YouTube channel.

    Which TV channel will broadcast the Candidates 2024 chess?

    There has been no official announcement for the broadcasting of the Candidates 2024 in India.

  • April 20, 2024 23:38
    Defining clash?
  • April 20, 2024 23:35
    Women’s Category Points Table

    1. Tan Zhongyi (CHN) - 8.0

    2. Lei Tingjie (CHN) - 7.5

    3. Aleksandra Goryachkina (RUS) - 6.0

    4. Koneru Humpy (IND) - 6.0

    5. Kateryna Lagno (RUS) - 6.0

    6. R. Vaishali (IND) - 5.5

    7. Anna Muzychuk (UKR) - 4.5

    8. Nurgyul Salimova (BUL) - 4.5

  • April 20, 2024 23:30
    Open Category Points Table

    1. Ian Nepomniachtchi (RUS) - 7.5

    2. Hikaru Nakamura (USA) - 7.5

    3. D Gukesh (IND) - 7.5

    4. Fabiano Caruana (USA) - 7.0

    5. R Praggnanandhaa (IND) - 6.0

    6. Vidit Gujrathi (IND) - 5.0

    7. Alireza Firouzja (FRA) - 4.5

    8. Nijat Abasov (AZE) - 3.0

  • April 20, 2024 23:22
    Round 13 Pairings

    Open

    Hikaru Nakamura - Ian Nepomniachtchi

    Alireza Firouzja - Gukesh D

    Nijat Abasov - Vidit Santosh Gujrathi 

    Fabiano Caruana - Praggnanandhaa R 

    Women’s

    Anna Muzychuk - Humpy Koneru

    Vaishali Rameshbabu - Lei Tingjie

    Aleksandra Goryachkina - Tan Zhongyi 

    Nurgyul Salimova - Kateryna Lagno

  • April 20, 2024 23:13
    Title race scenarios explained

    Candidates 2024: Gukesh, Nepomniachtchi, Nakamura, Caruana - Title race scenarios explained

    FIDE Candidates 2024 Title Race Scenarios Explained: With just two rounds to go and four contenders - D Gukesh, Ian Nepomniachtchi, Hikaru Nakamura and Fabiano Caruana - here is how the schedule and form look up for all four.

  • April 20, 2024 22:58
    Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the 13th round of the FIDE Candidates Chess 2024 tournament, happening in Toronto on Sunday. Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates. 

  Chess Candidates 2024 Live Updates, Round 13: Gukesh takes on Firouzja; Vidit up against Abasov; Praggnanandhaa vs Caruana; Humpy, Vaishali in action
Team Sportstar
    Team Sportstar
  Manchester City vs Chelsea, FA Cup 2023-24 semifinal Highlights: Bernardo's late winner helps City reach final
Team Sportstar
    Team Sportstar
  DC vs SRH, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad powers past Delhi Capitals in a run-fest
Amol Karhadkar
    Amol Karhadkar
  DC vs SRH, IPL 2024 Match highlights in pictures: Travis Head blitz headlines another Sunrisers batting smoke show
Team Sportstar
    Team Sportstar
  DC vs SRH Highlights IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals 199 (19.1), Sunrisers Hyderabad dominated, won by 67 runs
Team Sportstar
    Team Sportstar
  Chess Candidates 2024 Live Updates, Round 13: Gukesh takes on Firouzja; Vidit up against Abasov; Praggnanandhaa vs Caruana; Humpy, Vaishali in action
Team Sportstar
    Team Sportstar
  Women's Candidates 2024: With two round remaining, China's Tan and Lei occupy top spots
Rakesh Rao
    Rakesh Rao
  Candidates 2024: Thrilling finale awaits; little to choose among the three leaders
Rakesh Rao
    Rakesh Rao
  Gukesh, Praggnanandhaa, Vidit, Vaishali, Humpy at FIDE Chess Candidates 2024: Round 13 - Schedule, pairing, colour
Team Sportstar
    Team Sportstar
  Candidates 2024: Gukesh, Nepomniachtchi, Nakamura, Caruana - Title race scenarios explained
Team Sportstar
    Team Sportstar
