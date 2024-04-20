Chess Candidates 2024 Live Updates, Round 13: Gukesh takes on Firouzja; Vidit up against Abasov; Praggnanandhaa vs Caruana; Humpy, Vaishali in action

- April 21, 2024 00:07Round 12 highlights
- April 21, 2024 00:03Indians in action
- April 20, 2024 23:46Live Streaming Info
Where to watch the live stream of the Candidates 2024 chess?
The live streaming of the Candidates 2024 will be available on the FIDE YouTube channel.
Which TV channel will broadcast the Candidates 2024 chess?
There has been no official announcement for the broadcasting of the Candidates 2024 in India.
- April 20, 2024 23:38Defining clash?
- April 20, 2024 23:35Women’s Category Points Table
1. Tan Zhongyi (CHN) - 8.0
2. Lei Tingjie (CHN) - 7.5
3. Aleksandra Goryachkina (RUS) - 6.0
4. Koneru Humpy (IND) - 6.0
5. Kateryna Lagno (RUS) - 6.0
6. R. Vaishali (IND) - 5.5
7. Anna Muzychuk (UKR) - 4.5
8. Nurgyul Salimova (BUL) - 4.5
- April 20, 2024 23:30Open Category Points Table
1. Ian Nepomniachtchi (RUS) - 7.5
2. Hikaru Nakamura (USA) - 7.5
3. D Gukesh (IND) - 7.5
4. Fabiano Caruana (USA) - 7.0
5. R Praggnanandhaa (IND) - 6.0
6. Vidit Gujrathi (IND) - 5.0
7. Alireza Firouzja (FRA) - 4.5
8. Nijat Abasov (AZE) - 3.0
- April 20, 2024 23:22Round 13 Pairings
Open
Hikaru Nakamura - Ian Nepomniachtchi
Alireza Firouzja - Gukesh D
Nijat Abasov - Vidit Santosh Gujrathi
Fabiano Caruana - Praggnanandhaa R
Women’s
Anna Muzychuk - Humpy Koneru
Vaishali Rameshbabu - Lei Tingjie
Aleksandra Goryachkina - Tan Zhongyi
Nurgyul Salimova - Kateryna Lagno
- April 20, 2024 23:13Title race scenarios explained
Candidates 2024: Gukesh, Nepomniachtchi, Nakamura, Caruana - Title race scenarios explained
FIDE Candidates 2024 Title Race Scenarios Explained: With just two rounds to go and four contenders - D Gukesh, Ian Nepomniachtchi, Hikaru Nakamura and Fabiano Caruana - here is how the schedule and form look up for all four.
- April 20, 2024 22:58Welcome!
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the 13th round of the FIDE Candidates Chess 2024 tournament, happening in Toronto on Sunday. Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates.
Latest on Sportstar
- Chess Candidates 2024 Live Updates, Round 13: Gukesh takes on Firouzja; Vidit up against Abasov; Praggnanandhaa vs Caruana; Humpy, Vaishali in action
- Manchester City vs Chelsea, FA Cup 2023-24 semifinal Highlights: Bernardo’s late winner helps City reach final
- DC vs SRH, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad powers past Delhi Capitals in a run-fest
- DC vs SRH, IPL 2024 Match highlights in pictures: Travis Head blitz headlines another Sunrisers batting smoke show
- DC vs SRH Highlights IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals 199 (19.1), Sunrisers Hyderabad dominated, won by 67 runs
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE