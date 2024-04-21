MagazineBuy Print

Candidates 2024: Gukesh beats Firouzja in round 13; Becomes sole leader with one round left

FIDE Candidates 2024, Round 13: Gukesh moved to the top of the leaderboard being the sole leader ahead of USA’s Hikaru Nakamura and Russia’s Ian Nepomniachtchi with one round left.

Published : Apr 21, 2024 05:36 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Gukesh in action against Alireza Firouzja in round 13 of the Candidates 2024.
India’s Gukesh in action against Alireza Firouzja in round 13 of the Candidates 2024. | Photo Credit: FIDE/Maria Emelianova
infoIcon

India’s Gukesh in action against Alireza Firouzja in round 13 of the Candidates 2024. | Photo Credit: FIDE/Maria Emelianova

India’s D. Gukesh beat France’s Alireza Firouzja on Sunday in a round 13 clash of the FIDE Candidates 2024 at the Great Hall in Toronto, Canada.

Gukesh moved to the top of the leaderboard being the sole leader ahead of USA’s Hikaru Nakamura and Russia’s Ian Nepomniachtchi with one round left.

HIGHLIGHTS | FIDE CANDIDATES 2024 ROUND 13

The winner of the eight-player tournament will earn the right to challenge the reigning world champion for the title.

Gukesh now has 8.5 points, while Hikaru and Nepomniachtchi are tied for second with 8.0 points each.

The 17-year-old also overtook compatriot Arjun Erigaisi, becoming India No. 1 with a live rating of 2762.8 which also took him to sixth in world rankings.

Gukesh will face Nakamura in the last round with black pieces where a draw would suffice him the tiebreaks, whereas a win against the American will guarantee him a spot in the world championship match.

GUKESH VS FIROUZJA ROUND 13 MATCH ↓

