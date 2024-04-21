Candidates 2024: Vaishali beats Tingjie to grab fourth win in succession

India’s R. Vaishali continued her tremendous form and beat China’s Lei Tingjie in the round 13 clash of the FIDE Candidates 2024 at the Great Hall in Toronto, Canada on Sunday.
HIGHLIGHTS | FIDE CANDIDATES 2024 ROUND 13
More to follow
