Candidates 2024: Vaishali beats Tingjie to grab fourth win in succession

FIDE Candidates 2024, Round 13: R. Vaishali beat Lei Tingjie with white pieces to grab her fourth win in a row.

Published : Apr 21, 2024 05:18 IST , CHENNAI - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
India’s R. Vaishali (R) in action against China’s Lei Tingie in the round 13 of Candidates 2024.
India's R. Vaishali (R) in action against China's Lei Tingie in the round 13 of Candidates 2024. | Photo Credit: FIDE/Michał Walusza
India’s R. Vaishali (R) in action against China’s Lei Tingie in the round 13 of Candidates 2024. | Photo Credit: FIDE/Michał Walusza

