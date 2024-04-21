Candidates 2024 Points Table: Gukesh takes sole lead ahead of Hikaru, Nepomniachtchi and Caruana after round 13 win over Firouzja

India’s D. Gukesh beat France’s Alireza Firouzja on Sunday in a round 13 clash of the FIDE Candidates 2024 at the Great Hall in Toronto, Canada.

Gukesh moved to the top of the leaderboard being the sole leader ahead of USA’s Hikaru Nakamura and Russia’s Ian Nepomniachtchi with one round left.

Gukesh now has 8.5 points, while Hikaru and Nepomniachtchi are tied for second with 8.0 points each.

In the women’s category, China’s Tan Zhongyi continued her stay at the top of the table after drawing her game with Aleksandra Goryachkina.

HIGHLIGHTS | FIDE CANDIDATES-2024 ROUND 13

Koneru Humpy is joint-third with 6.5 points, while R. Vaishali too joined her in the joint-third place after registering her fourth win on the trot.

CANDIDATES POINTS TABLE AFTER ROUND 13

Open Category 1. D Gukesh (IND) - 8.5 2. Ian Nepomniachtchi (RUS) - 8.0 3. Hikaru Nakamura (USA) - 8.0 4. Fabiano Caruana (USA) - 8.0 5. R Praggnanandhaa (IND) - 6.0 6. Vidit Gujrathi (IND) - 5.5 7. Alireza Firouzja (FRA) - 4.5 8. Nijat Abasov (AZE) - 3.5

Women’s Category 1. Tan Zhongyi (CHN) - 8.5 2. Lei Tingjie (CHN) - 7.5 3. Koneru Humpy (IND) - 6.6 4. Kateryna Lagno (RUS) - 6.5 5. Aleksandra Goryachkina (RUS) - 6.5 6. R. Vaishali (IND) - 6.5 7. Anna Muzychuk (UKR) - 5.0 8. Nurgyul Salimova (BUL) - 5.0