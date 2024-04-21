Gukesh at Chess Candidates 2024: How can Gukesh qualify for World Championship final?

India’s D Gukesh heads into the final round of the FIDE Candidates tournament on Monday with a golden chance to become the youngest winner of the competition.

Gukesh put himself firmly on the driver’s seat by beating France’s Alireza Firouzja in the penultimate round to take the solo lead in the tournament.

Here are possible scenarios ahead of Gukesh’s final round-robin match against fellow title contender Hikaru Nakamura where the Indian will be with black pieces.

Gukesh wins vs Nakamura

If Gukesh wins, he is assured of the title and a spot in the World Championship final against Ding Liren irrespective of other results.

Gukesh draws vs Nakamura

If Gukesh vs Nakamura ends in a draw, his fate will be determined by the result of another match, between Ian Nepomniachtchi and Fabiano Caruana.

If the latter match ends in a draw, Gukesh will win the tournament. If either Nepomniachtchi or Caruana wins, there will be a tie for the top place, resulting in a tiebreaker. CLICK HERE TO UNDERSTAND THE TIEBREAKER RULES AND FORMAT.

Gukesh loses vs Nakamura

Gukesh’s title hopes will end instantly if he loses to Nakamura as the American will move to 9 points, leaping past the Indian’s 8.5.