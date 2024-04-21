Copa America 2024: USA defender Sergio Dest sustains knee injury, return in time for USMNT in jeopardy

United States’ defender Sergino Dest, who plays for PSV Eindhoven in the Netherlands’ top division, has sustained a ‘serious knee injury,’ the club said in a statement on Sunday.

The 23-year-old injured his knee while practising with the Eindhoven squad, putting his selection in the US Men’s National Team for Copa America 2024 in jeopardy.

“Sergino Dest suffered what appears to be a serious knee injury during Saturday’s training session,” PSV said in a statement. “How long the winger will be sidelined is still being investigated. That it will be an extended period is almost certain.”

Dest, 23, has been on loan from FC Barcelona since August and has two goals and seven assists in 37 official matches for Eindhoven.

He has 33 caps for the United States and likely figured in making the team roster for Copa America, which is from June 20 to July 14 at 14 host cities.

