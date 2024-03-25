MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

USA beats Mexico 2-0 for CONCACAF Nations League title

Adams netted a long-distance effort in the 45th minute, and Reyna directed a loose ball in the box into the goal in the 63rd for the USA, who also won Nations League crowns in 2021 and 2023.

Published : Mar 25, 2024 08:58 IST - 4 MINS READ

AFP
Team USA celebrates during the Concacaf Nation League Finals at AT&T Stadium on March 24, 2024 in Arlington, Texas.
Team USA celebrates during the Concacaf Nation League Finals at AT&T Stadium on March 24, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

Team USA celebrates during the Concacaf Nation League Finals at AT&T Stadium on March 24, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Gio Reyna and Tyler Adams scored as the United States beat Mexico 2-0 in Sunday’s CONCACAF Nations League final, giving the Americans all three titles in the event’s history.

Adams scored a long-distance screamer in the 45th minute, and Reyna fired home a loose ball from the edge of the box in the 63rd for the USA, who also won Nations League crowns in 2021 and 2023.

“It never gets old winning titles for your country. I’ll never take any of them for granted,” Reyna said.

“The group of guys and the energy we have, I always love coming to camp. I’m at a loss for words right now.”

Reyna hoped the “Three-peat” would provide inspiration for competing in Copa America on home soil this summer against South America’s top teams.

“It’s big for momentum,” he said. “We’ve been together with our core group now. We know what it takes to win big matches.

“We can hopefully keep the momentum going into Copa America and maybe lift a trophy there.”

The Mexicans appeared to have a lifeline into the match in the 73rd minute when a penalty was awarded after US defender Antonee Robinson was ruled to have fouled Santiago Gimenez in the penalty area.

But a video review overturned the decision, and instead, Gimenez was issued a yellow card for simulation, blunting the emotions for a Mexican fightback.

Play was halted in the 86th minute and twice more in stoppage time after Mexican fans yelled discriminatory language, a homophobic insult when the opposing goalkeeper kicked the ball.

ALSO READ: Japan to advance in World Cup qualifying after N. Korea game cancelled

When the final whistle finally came, the Americans had captured the crown at Arlington, Texas, on the home field of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys.

The Americans won both prior CONCACAF Nations League crowns, beating Mexico 3-2 in extra time in the 2021 inaugural championship match and Canada 2-0 in last year’s final after dispatching Mexico 3-0 in last year’s semi-finals.

Mexico still leads the all-time rivalry 37-24 with 17 drawn, but the US men stretched their current unbeaten streak against Mexico in all competitions to seven matches with five wins and two draws.

The United States took the lead in the 45th when unguarded Adams took a pass from Wes McKennie and blasted home a right-footed shot from 30 yards out, giving no chance to diving Mexican goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa.

“I’m excited to be back with this group,” said Adams, who has been plagued by injuries since the World Cup, “I always get up for big games.”

His only prior international goal also came against Mexico, in a 2018 friendly.

Mexico had frustrated the Americans much of the first half, shutting down passing lanes to contain the US attack with a pressuring physical performance.

US captain Christian Pulisic had only 15 touches in the first half, the standout striker largely thwarted by an aggressive Mexican defensive effort.

Adams out after 45

Adams was removed at half-time, a precautionary measure after two hamstring surgeries and a missed year at club level, having seen only brief action for AFC Bournemouth.

“He’s so important to the team,” Reyna said. “I just love him. I’m so happy for him. He was on a minutes restriction, or I would have loved to have seen more from him.”

In the second half, the Americans pushed forward aggressively, with Haji Wright shoved in the back by Mexico’s Johan Vasquez before a Pulisic free kick was blocked in the 55th minute.

Mexico’s Henry Martin tested the US back line, but his shot in the 57th minute from the edge of the penalty area was right at US goalkeeper Matt Turner, and his steep-angled, left-footed effort in the 60th minute was well wide of the goal.

That set the stage for Reyna’s goal, which came after Pulisic fired the ball from the back line into traffic in the heart of the area. Wright deflected the bouncing ball out to Reyna, who fired in a right-footed effort into the right side of the net.

Dexter Lembikisa’s goal in the 42nd minute gave Jamaica a 1-0 victory over Panama in the third-place match.

Related stories

Related Topics

Gio Reyna /

Tyler Adams /

CONCACAF Nations League /

United States Soccer Federation /

Mexico

Latest on Sportstar

  1. USA beats Mexico 2-0 for CONCACAF Nations League title
    AFP
  2. Japan to advance in World Cup qualifying after N. Korea game cancelled
    AFP
  3. Miami Open 2024: Murray says emotional farewell to his ‘tennis home’
    AFP
  4. Miami Open 2024: Swiatek keeps nerve to fight past Noskova, Gauff advances
    AFP
  5. England’s Walker, Maguire ruled out of Belgium friendly
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Japan to advance in World Cup qualifying after N. Korea game cancelled
    AFP
  2. USA beats Mexico 2-0 for CONCACAF Nations League title
    AFP
  3. England’s Walker, Maguire ruled out of Belgium friendly
    Reuters
  4. Twenty-year wait for victory goes on for San Marino after draw against St Kitts and Nevis
    AFP
  5. Chelsea back on top of WSL after 2-0 win over West Ham
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. USA beats Mexico 2-0 for CONCACAF Nations League title
    AFP
  2. Japan to advance in World Cup qualifying after N. Korea game cancelled
    AFP
  3. Miami Open 2024: Murray says emotional farewell to his ‘tennis home’
    AFP
  4. Miami Open 2024: Swiatek keeps nerve to fight past Noskova, Gauff advances
    AFP
  5. England’s Walker, Maguire ruled out of Belgium friendly
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment