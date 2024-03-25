MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Chelsea back on top of WSL after 2-0 win over West Ham

The Merseyside derby between Everton and Liverpool ended 0-0 to leave the visiting Reds in fourth spot on 29 points, one ahead of Manchester United.

Published : Mar 25, 2024 08:18 IST , LONDON - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Erin Cuthbert of Chelsea celebrates with teammates after scoring her team’s second goal during the Barclays Women’s Super League match between West Ham United and Chelsea FC at Chigwell Construction Stadium on March 24, 2024 in Dagenham, England.
Erin Cuthbert of Chelsea celebrates with teammates after scoring her team’s second goal during the Barclays Women’s Super League match between West Ham United and Chelsea FC at Chigwell Construction Stadium on March 24, 2024 in Dagenham, England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Erin Cuthbert of Chelsea celebrates with teammates after scoring her team’s second goal during the Barclays Women’s Super League match between West Ham United and Chelsea FC at Chigwell Construction Stadium on March 24, 2024 in Dagenham, England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

An early strike from Chelsea’s Agnes Beever-Jones and a late goal from Erin Cuthbert sent the Blues back to the top of the Women’s Super League table as it beat West Ham United 2-0 away on Sunday to edge ahead of Manchester City on goal difference.

City took the top spot with a 3-1 win over Manchester United on Saturday to reach 43 points, but Beever-Jones struck in the second minute to boost the champion in its title defence.

Chelsea did not have it all its own way as West Ham’s Honoka Hayashi had a goal wrongly ruled out for offside, but an 88th-minute strike from substitute Cuthbert wrapped up the win.

In Sunday’s late game, third-placed Arsenal kept up its pursuit of the leader thanks to a Victoria Pelova strike and late goals from Lotte Wubben-Moy and Stina Blackstenius as it came back from a goal down to win 3-1 away to Aston Villa.

ALSO READ: Pellegrini and Barella give Italy 2-0 win over Ecuador

The result leaves the Gunners on 37 points, six points behind the top two, with five games of the 22-game season left to play.

Leicester City’s game against Brighton & Hove Albion burst into life in the second half, with the home side taking the lead before the Seagulls eventually snatched a 3-2 win thanks to an 85th-minute goal from Elisabeth Terland.

Tottenham Hotspur striker Bethany England netted for a 1-0 win at bottom side Bristol City to become only the second woman after Arsenal’s Vivianne Miedema to score 70 goals in the WSL. Sixth-placed Spurs has 25 points, while Bristol is languishing on six.

The Merseyside derby between Everton and Liverpool ended 0-0 to leave the visiting Reds in fourth spot on 29 points, one ahead of Manchester United.

Related stories

Related Topics

Chelsea /

WSL /

Women's Super League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Chelsea back on top of WSL after 2-0 win over West Ham
    Reuters
  2. Pellegrini and Barella give Italy 2-0 win over Ecuador
    Reuters
  3. Miami Open 2024: Coco Gauff advances to fourth round vs. Garcia, who beat Osaka
    AP
  4. Miami Open 2024: Sinner pulls off great escape but no way out for Rune
    Reuters
  5. IPL 2024: Not an issue, 13 games to go - Mumbai Indians captain Hardik after defeat
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Chelsea back on top of WSL after 2-0 win over West Ham
    Reuters
  2. Pellegrini and Barella give Italy 2-0 win over Ecuador
    Reuters
  3. Odisha FC beats Kickstart FC in the final, wins maiden IWL trophy with stunning ease
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian football has improved significantly in last decade, says Afghanistan coach Ashley Westwood
    PTI
  5. Iniesta reportedly pays back extra tax owed in Japan
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Chelsea back on top of WSL after 2-0 win over West Ham
    Reuters
  2. Pellegrini and Barella give Italy 2-0 win over Ecuador
    Reuters
  3. Miami Open 2024: Coco Gauff advances to fourth round vs. Garcia, who beat Osaka
    AP
  4. Miami Open 2024: Sinner pulls off great escape but no way out for Rune
    Reuters
  5. IPL 2024: Not an issue, 13 games to go - Mumbai Indians captain Hardik after defeat
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment