England’s Walker, Maguire ruled out of Belgium friendly

Man City’s Walker and Man United’s Maguire are the latest absences for England following injuries to captain Harry Kane and Arsenal forward Buyako Saka.

Published : Mar 25, 2024 08:51 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
England’s Harry Maguire receives the captain’s armband as Kyle Walker is substituted against Brazil.
England’s Harry Maguire receives the captain’s armband as Kyle Walker is substituted against Brazil. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters
infoIcon

England’s Harry Maguire receives the captain’s armband as Kyle Walker is substituted against Brazil. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters

England defenders Kyle Walker and Harry Maguire will miss Tuesday’s friendly against Belgium after both players went off injured in their 1-0 loss to Brazil, England’s Football Association (FA) said on Sunday.

Backup goalkeeper Sam Johnstone has also been ruled out of the match at Wembley. Manager Gareth Southgate called Under-21s keeper James Trafford and defender Rico Lewis as replacements.

ALSO READ: Chelsea back on top of WSL after 2-0 win over West Ham

It is the first senior call-up for Burnley’s Trafford, while Manchester City’s Lewis debuted against North Macedonia in November.

Man City’s Walker and Man United’s Maguire are the latest absences for England following injuries to captain Harry Kane and Arsenal forward Buyako Saka.

The injured players have returned to their clubs for assessment, the FA added.

