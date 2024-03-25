England’s Walker, Maguire ruled out of Belgium friendly

England defenders Kyle Walker and Harry Maguire will miss Tuesday’s friendly against Belgium after both players went off injured in their 1-0 loss to Brazil, England’s Football Association (FA) said on Sunday.

Backup goalkeeper Sam Johnstone has also been ruled out of the match at Wembley. Manager Gareth Southgate called Under-21s keeper James Trafford and defender Rico Lewis as replacements.

It is the first senior call-up for Burnley’s Trafford, while Manchester City’s Lewis debuted against North Macedonia in November.

Man City’s Walker and Man United’s Maguire are the latest absences for England following injuries to captain Harry Kane and Arsenal forward Buyako Saka.

The injured players have returned to their clubs for assessment, the FA added.