Twenty-year wait for victory goes on for San Marino after draw against St Kitts and Nevis

Little San Marino, which boasts a population of just 33,000, has only ever won one match, a 1-0 victory against Liechtenstein in April 2004.

Published : Mar 25, 2024 08:44 IST , ROME - 1 MIN READ

AFP
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Ranked 211 and last by FIFA in the world rankings, San Marino had lost 3-1 to their Caribbean opponents in the first of a double-header last Wednesday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
San Marino’s hopes of clinching a first victory in 20 years were dashed Sunday in a 0-0 draw against St Kitts and Nevis in a friendly international.

Little San Marino, which boasts a population of just 33,000, has only ever won one match, a 1-0 victory against Liechtenstein in April 2004.

Ranked 211 and last by FIFA in the world rankings, San Marino had lost 3-1 to their Caribbean opponents in the first of a double-header last Wednesday.

However, Sunday’s stalemate at least gave them the consolation of just a 10th draw in their modest football history against one win and 197 defeats.

