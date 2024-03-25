MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

NBA bans Utah’s Dunn for two games and Houston’s Smith for one after mid-game fight

The altercation took place five seconds into the second quarter of Houston’s 147-119 home victory over Utah on Saturday.

Published : Mar 25, 2024 08:37 IST , New York, United States - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Kris Dunn #11 of the Utah Jazz dribbles the ball during the game against the Houston Rockets on March 23, 2024 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.
Kris Dunn #11 of the Utah Jazz dribbles the ball during the game against the Houston Rockets on March 23, 2024 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

Kris Dunn #11 of the Utah Jazz dribbles the ball during the game against the Houston Rockets on March 23, 2024 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Utah Jazz guard Kris Dunn was suspended two games, and Houston forward Jabari Smith Jr. was banned for one game by the NBA on Sunday after they fought during a game.

The altercation took place five seconds into the second quarter of Houston’s 147-119 home victory over Utah on Saturday.

Dunn was suspended for initiating an altercation and throwing a punch at Smith, who received a one-game fighting ban.

Both players were issued technical fouls and ejected from the game.

ALSO READ: NBA March 24 roundup - Green, VanVleet shine as Houston Rockets beats Utah Jazz

Dunn, a 30-year-old American in his eighth NBA season, will start his suspension on Monday when the Jazz play host to Dallas and also miss Wednesday’s home game against San Antonio.

Smith Jr., the 20-year-old son of a former forward who played five NBA seasons, will serve his suspension on Monday when the Rockets will host Portland.

Smith is averaging 13.3 points and 8.5 rebounds a game for Houston, which at 35-35 is 1.5 games behind Golden State for the final Western Conference play-in spot.

Dunn is averaging 5.3 points, 3.9 assists, and 2.8 rebounds a game for the Jazz, who at 29-42 are eight games behind 10th-place Golden State.

Related Topics

NBA /

Kris Dunn /

Utah Jazz /

Houston Rockets

Latest on Sportstar

  1. NBA bans Utah’s Dunn for two games and Houston’s Smith for one after mid-game fight
    AFP
  2. Marquez blames Bagnaia mistake for costly collision at Portuguese GP
    Reuters
  3. Chelsea back on top of WSL after 2-0 win over West Ham
    Reuters
  4. Pellegrini and Barella give Italy 2-0 win over Ecuador
    Reuters
  5. Miami Open 2024: Coco Gauff advances to fourth round vs. Garcia, who beat Osaka
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Basketball

  1. NBA bans Utah’s Dunn for two games and Houston’s Smith for one after mid-game fight
    AFP
  2. NBA roundup: Green, VanVleet shine as Houston Rockets beats Utah Jazz
    Reuters
  3. NBA roundup: Anthony Davis’ big night lifts Lakers over 76ers
    Reuters
  4. NBA roundup: Houston Rockets beats Chicago Bulls for 7th straight win
    Reuters
  5. NBA: Kevin Durant passes Shaq to move to eighth in career scoring leaders list
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. NBA bans Utah’s Dunn for two games and Houston’s Smith for one after mid-game fight
    AFP
  2. Marquez blames Bagnaia mistake for costly collision at Portuguese GP
    Reuters
  3. Chelsea back on top of WSL after 2-0 win over West Ham
    Reuters
  4. Pellegrini and Barella give Italy 2-0 win over Ecuador
    Reuters
  5. Miami Open 2024: Coco Gauff advances to fourth round vs. Garcia, who beat Osaka
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment