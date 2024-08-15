The WNBA, looking to capitalise on the popularity of Caitlin Clark, announced on Thursday that its 2025 All-Star Game will be held at the home of the standout rookie’s Indiana Fever.

The 21st WNBA All-Star Game, which will be held on July 19, marks the first time Indianapolis will host the league’s midseason showcase.

Clark, who was selected first overall by Indiana in the 2024 WNBA Draft, has brought her super-sized star power from the collegiate game to the Women’s National Basketball Association and proved to be a top draw wherever she goes.

The Fever lead the league in attendance for home and away games this season while television ratings have topped records, due largely to Clark who heads the most stellar WNBA rookie class in recent memory.

The 2023 All-Star Game in Phoenix, where Clark took the floor as a starter, drew a record number of viewers as 3.44 million people watched the game on ABC, topping the previous record of 1.44 million viewers in 2003.