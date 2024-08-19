MagazineBuy Print

WNBA: Aces coach Becky Hammon denies any wrongdoing in wake of lawsuit filed by former player Dearica Hamby

Hamby filed a lawsuit in federal court against both Las Vegas Aces and the WNBA, claiming that she was the target of “repeated acts of intimidation from the Aces” after revealing that she was pregnant.

Published : Aug 19, 2024 11:52 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon.
Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon. | Photo Credit: AP

Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon is adamant that she never mistreated former forward Dearica Hamby because of her pregnancy back in July 2022.

Hamby filed a lawsuit in federal court against both the Aces and the WNBA last Monday, claiming that she was the target of “repeated acts of intimidation, discrimination and retaliation from the Aces” after revealing that she was pregnant.

The team found out that Hamby had a child on the way just weeks after the three-time All-Star discovered that she was pregnant. Hamby was then traded to the Los Angeles Sparks in January 2023, a move that Hamby believes stemmed from the pregnancy.

In the lawsuit, Hamby also claims that the WNBA did not conduct a sound investigation.

Las Vegas played Hamby and the Sparks on Sunday and came away with an 87-71 victory. Following the game, Hammon was asked about the lawsuit.

ALSO READ | WNBA to hold 2025 All-Star Game in Indiana

“Here’s some facts. I’ve been in either the WNBA or the NBA for now 25 years. I’ve never had an HR complaint. Never, not once. I still didn’t, actually, because Dearica didn’t file any. She didn’t file with the players’ union, she didn’t file with the WNBA. Those are facts,” Hammon said.

“It’s also factual that nobody made a call about trading her until Atlanta called us in January (2023). That’s a fact. So ... it just didn’t happen. I’m sorry, the bullying? I spoke with her every day. If she wanted to practice, she practised. If she didn’t, she didn’t. Over-the-top care, actually. Over-the-top care,” she added.

Back in May 2023, Hammon received a two-game suspension following the WNBA’s investigation, which lasted months. The league said that Hammon had violated Respect in the Workplace policies.

Hamby, 30, spent the first eight seasons of her WNBA career with the Aces, who was known as the San Antonio Stars for her first three years in the league.

In 242 games (85 starts) with Las Vegas/San Antonio, Hamby averaged 9.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists from 2015-22. She won a ring with the Aces in 2022 and was a two-time Sixth Woman of the Year Award winner (2019, 2020).

This season, Hamby has averaged career highs in points (18.3), rebounds (10.1) and assists (3.6) across 27 games (all starts). Hamby was held to 13 points on 4-of-12 shooting from the field on Sunday.

