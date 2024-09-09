MagazineBuy Print

Chelsea’s Sam Kerr not rushing return from ACL injury

Australia’s all-time top scorer with 69 goals in 128 appearances, Kerr suffered the ACL injury during training with Chelsea in January and missed the Paris Olympics.

Published : Sep 09, 2024 12:16 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Chelsea’s Sam Kerr has signed a contract extension until 2026 with the Women’s Super League (WSL) champion.
infoIcon

Chelsea forward Sam Kerr said she will not jeopardise her future in the game by rushing her recovery from a second anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury.

Australia’s all-time top scorer with 69 goals in 128 appearances, Kerr suffered the ACL injury during training with Chelsea in January and missed the Paris Olympics.

She also missed the 2012 London Games due to a similar injury.

“I’m not putting a date on my return, just making sure I get it right and making sure I feel good before I get back on the pitch,” Kerr told Optus Sport in an interview published on Monday.

“I mean, it’s my second ACL, so I know you need to take the time, you need to make sure it’s right and I’m doing everything I can. But no rush for me, I want to make sure I can play for many more years to come,” she said.

Kerr, who turns 31 on Tuesday, has signed a contract extension until 2026 with the Women’s Super League (WSL) champion.

Since joining Chelsea in the 2019-20 season, Kerr has won five WSL titles, three FA Cups and two League Cups. She also helped it reach the Women’s Champions League finals in the 2020-21 season.

Chelsea embark on a fresh start this season under French coach Sonia Bompastor after 12 years under former manager Emma Hayes.

Kerr said its main focus will be to win the Women’s Champions League after losing in the semifinal last season.

“We’ve fallen short a few years in a row, and hopefully Sonia brings that to this club,” she added.

