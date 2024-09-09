MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Nations League: Fabian Ruiz double helps 10-man Spain thump Switzerland 4-1

Spain led inside four minutes when 17-year-old Lamine Yamal provided trickery on the right and drove towards the byline before lifting a deft cross for Joselu to head home.

Published : Sep 09, 2024 07:56 IST , Geneva - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Spain’s Fabian Ruiz celebrates scoring its second goal with Joselu.
Spain’s Fabian Ruiz celebrates scoring its second goal with Joselu. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Spain’s Fabian Ruiz celebrates scoring its second goal with Joselu. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Spain’s Fabian Ruiz scored twice as his 10-man side defeated Switzerland 4-1 in the pouring rain in Geneva to earn its first victory in Nations League A Group Four on Sunday and inflict a second successive defeat on its host.

Euro 2024 winner Spain had been held to a dour 0-0 draw by Serbia in its pool opener but found its groove in a quick start at the Stade de Geneve as Joselu and Ruiz had it 2-0 up inside 13 minutes.

A red card for Spain defender Robin Le Normand after 20 minutes was a setback and brought Switzerland into the game as Zeki Amdouni pulled a goal back before halftime.

But as the Swiss pressed for an equaliser late on, Ruiz netted his second and Ferran Torres also got on the scoresheet as Spain hit the host with lightning counter-attacks.

Switzerland lost 2-0 to Denmark in its group opener on Thursday so is on the back foot already and will rue two disallowed goals and a penalty appeal that was turned down.

Spain led inside four minutes when 17-year-old Lamine Yamal provided trickery on the right and drove towards the byline before lifting a deft cross for Joselu to head home.

Becir Omeragic thought he had equalised minutes later, but the effort was ruled out for a handball by Remo Freuler in the build-up.

ALSO READ | UEFA Nations League: Cristiano Ronaldo strikes late to give Portugal 2-1 win against Scotland

Spain doubled its advantage in a lively opening as Nico Williams’ initial shot was parried by goalkeeper Gregor Kobel and the ball fell to Fabian Ruiz, who lashed his shot into the back of the net.

The visitor was reduced to 10 men midway through the first half when Breel Embolo was held back by Le Normand as the striker threatened to race clear and the Spaniard was handed a straight red card by referee Irfan Peljto.

After Amdouni’s free-kick crashed back off the crossbar, the forward did find the back of the net five minutes before halftime as he turned the ball home from close range.

Switzerland thought it should have had a penalty late in the first half when the ball struck Lamine Yamal on the arm, but the referee waved play-on.

Amdouni thought he had scored again from another corner but the ball had gone out of play and the effort was ruled out.

Spain made the points safe with a third goal on the break as Torres was set free and his cross was finished by Ruiz into the far corner. Torres then scored a fourth himself to add further gloss to the comfortable victory.

Related stories

Related Topics

Spain /

Switzerland /

UEFA Nations League /

Fabian Ruiz /

Lamine Yamal /

Ferran Torres

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Nations League: Fabian Ruiz double helps 10-man Spain thump Switzerland 4-1
    Reuters
  2. UEFA Nations League: Cristiano Ronaldo strikes late to give Portugal 2-1 win against Scotland
    Team Sportstar
  3. Intercontinental Cup: Jay Gupta, Marquez’s trusted general at Goa, looks for silver lining with India
    Aneesh Dey
  4. UTT 2024: Chennai boy Sathiyan hopes to lead Delhi Dabang to second Ultimate Table Tennis title on home turf
    Santadeep Dey
  5. US Open 2024: Jannik Sinner beats Taylor Fritz in straight sets, clinches second Grand Slam title
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Nations League: Fabian Ruiz double helps 10-man Spain thump Switzerland 4-1
    Reuters
  2. UEFA Nations League: Cristiano Ronaldo strikes late to give Portugal 2-1 win against Scotland
    Team Sportstar
  3. UEFA Nations League: Why is Cristiano Ronaldo not starting in Portugal vs Scotland?
    Team Sportstar
  4. POR 2-1 SCO Highlights, UEFA Nations League: Ronaldo scores winner as Portugal beats Scotland
    Team Sportstar
  5. Portugal vs Scotland, Nations League: All-time head-to-head record ahead of POR v SCO
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Nations League: Fabian Ruiz double helps 10-man Spain thump Switzerland 4-1
    Reuters
  2. UEFA Nations League: Cristiano Ronaldo strikes late to give Portugal 2-1 win against Scotland
    Team Sportstar
  3. Intercontinental Cup: Jay Gupta, Marquez’s trusted general at Goa, looks for silver lining with India
    Aneesh Dey
  4. UTT 2024: Chennai boy Sathiyan hopes to lead Delhi Dabang to second Ultimate Table Tennis title on home turf
    Santadeep Dey
  5. US Open 2024: Jannik Sinner beats Taylor Fritz in straight sets, clinches second Grand Slam title
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment