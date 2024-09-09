Nations League: Fabian Ruiz double helps 10-man Spain thump Switzerland 4-1

Spain’s Fabian Ruiz scored twice as his 10-man side defeated Switzerland 4-1 in the pouring rain in Geneva to earn its first victory in Nations League A Group Four on Sunday and inflict a second successive defeat on its host.

Euro 2024 winner Spain had been held to a dour 0-0 draw by Serbia in its pool opener but found its groove in a quick start at the Stade de Geneve as Joselu and Ruiz had it 2-0 up inside 13 minutes.

A red card for Spain defender Robin Le Normand after 20 minutes was a setback and brought Switzerland into the game as Zeki Amdouni pulled a goal back before halftime.

But as the Swiss pressed for an equaliser late on, Ruiz netted his second and Ferran Torres also got on the scoresheet as Spain hit the host with lightning counter-attacks.

Switzerland lost 2-0 to Denmark in its group opener on Thursday so is on the back foot already and will rue two disallowed goals and a penalty appeal that was turned down.

Spain led inside four minutes when 17-year-old Lamine Yamal provided trickery on the right and drove towards the byline before lifting a deft cross for Joselu to head home.

Becir Omeragic thought he had equalised minutes later, but the effort was ruled out for a handball by Remo Freuler in the build-up.

Spain doubled its advantage in a lively opening as Nico Williams’ initial shot was parried by goalkeeper Gregor Kobel and the ball fell to Fabian Ruiz, who lashed his shot into the back of the net.

The visitor was reduced to 10 men midway through the first half when Breel Embolo was held back by Le Normand as the striker threatened to race clear and the Spaniard was handed a straight red card by referee Irfan Peljto.

After Amdouni’s free-kick crashed back off the crossbar, the forward did find the back of the net five minutes before halftime as he turned the ball home from close range.

Switzerland thought it should have had a penalty late in the first half when the ball struck Lamine Yamal on the arm, but the referee waved play-on.

Amdouni thought he had scored again from another corner but the ball had gone out of play and the effort was ruled out.

Spain made the points safe with a third goal on the break as Torres was set free and his cross was finished by Ruiz into the far corner. Torres then scored a fourth himself to add further gloss to the comfortable victory.