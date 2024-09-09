MagazineBuy Print

Latest issue of Sportstar

Nations League: Luka Modric lifts Croatia to 1-0 win over Poland; Denmark’s Yussuf Poulsen scores brace to beat Serbia

Modric, who turns 39 on Monday, sealed the win in the 52nd minute with an expertly executed free kick from the edge of the box that sailed just under the bar.

Published : Sep 09, 2024 08:35 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Croatia’s Luka Modric in action with Poland’s Pawel Dawidowicz.
Croatia's Luka Modric in action with Poland's Pawel Dawidowicz. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Croatia’s Luka Modric in action with Poland’s Pawel Dawidowicz. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Croatia midfielder Luka Modric scored early in the second half to secure a 1-0 home win over Poland in the Nations League A Group One clash on Sunday.

Modric, who turns 39 on Monday, sealed the win in the 52nd minute with an expertly executed free kick from the edge of the box that sailed just under the bar.

Croatia pressed from the start, having been beaten 2-1 by Portugal in its Nations League opener on Thursday, but despite early chances for Duje Caleta-Car and Mod,ric the game was goalless at the break.

The visitor barely threatened Croatia’s box for the majority of the game and home goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic only had to intervene following halftime to deny Nicola Zalewski from Poland’s first attempt on goal out of two in total.

Strikers Igor Matanovic and Robert Lewandowski hit the bar for Croatia and Poland respectively later in the second half.

ALSO READ | Nations League: Fabian Ruiz double helps 10-man Spain thump Switzerland 4-1

Portugal, who came from a goal down to beat Scotland 2-1 in its match, tops the group with six points ahead of second-placed Croatia and Poland in third, both with three points.

Poulsen scores stunner as Demark beats Serbia 2-0

Denmark’s Yussuf Poulsen celebrates scoring the second goal.
Denmark's Yussuf Poulsen celebrates scoring the second goal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Denmark’s Yussuf Poulsen celebrates scoring the second goal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Denmark striker Yussuf Poulsen created the opening goal and then added a brilliant second with an acrobatic bicycle kick as his side beat Serbia 2-0 in its Nations League A Group 4 clash on Sunday.

With group rivals Switzerland and Spain set to meet later on Sunday, the Danes top the group with a perfect six points from their opening two games.

After an industrious display in his debut on Thursday when Denmark beat Switzerland, attacking midfielder Albert Gronbaeck gave his side the lead against Serbia with his first senior international goal in the 36th minute, playing a one-two with Poulsen before drilling the ball into the net.

The 30-year-old Poulsen wrapped up the three points in the second half, flinging himself into the air between two defenders and burying Victor Kristiansen’s cross with a left-footed scissor kick in the 61st minute.

The Serbs, who held Denmark to a scoreless draw when the two met at the group stage of Euro 2024 in June, struggled to create any chances to trouble goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel as the host cruised to victory.

After two home games to start the campaign, Denmark’s next two games in the group are away to Spain and Switzerland in October.

