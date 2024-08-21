WNBA players would like more time off after the Olympics are over before league play resumes

The WNBA didn’t waste anytime returning to the court after the Paris Olympics and the quick turnaround following the Summer Games is something players may look to change in the next collective bargaining agreement.

Teams started playing games four days after the Paris Games ended, including Breanna Stewart and New York Liberty, who opened up in Los Angeles — a nine-hour time difference after her time in France.

“I think that even in a non-Olympic year, you think about All-Star, it’s like, everybody needs some time after All-Star break, or it’s not a break. So trying to kind of push that into the CBA, I think would be really important,” she told The Associated Press. “Especially following the Olympics, because we’ve never had an Olympics in a 40-game season, except this season.”

Players or the league could opt out of the current CBA at the end of this season.

The quick turnaround, however, didn’t seem to hurt New York, which had four players and its head coach competing in the Paris Games. The Liberty swept a pair of games from Los Angeles and Las Vegas to remain solidly atop the standings and clinch a playoff spot.

Stewart understands the league, which has all this momentum behind it, doesn’t want to go longer without having games after taking the break.

“From the W’s perspective, I’m sure they’re like, well, we don’t want to be not showing games for an entire month or a month plus. But at the same time, understanding the players’ perspective I think is really important,” she said. “It’s wild, from Paris to the West Coast, so it’s just like, not an ideal situation.”

The Liberty forward said “unfortunately” players are put in situations like these a lot.

“It’s like, onto the next, onto the next, onto the next, where we kind of even really celebrate what we did, of winning a gold medal, as much as you would want to.”

Las Vegas Aces split its first two games and A’ja Wilson would have loved a few more days to recover after helping the U.S. win it’s eighth consecutive gold medal. Las Vegas was one of the lucky teams that didn’t start play until Saturday.

“I definitely needed some time to decompress. Playing USAB (is) a whole other thought and mind process that you might not necessarily have to exert that much energy when you play with your respective team,” Wilson said. “So definitely needed just a couple of days just to kind of decompress, whether that’s just get back into the flow of things, or just get my feet underneath me, because that was a long time away with a lot of just back and forth.”

Wilson said she’d be in favor of the players discussing getting more time off.

“I think if it is a chance for us to go to the table and say, ‘Hey, we should get more rest time,’ even if it’s ... just a couple of days. It’s crazy to see players play fresh off of a plane in a sense. So yeah, I don’t mind asking for that.”

Phoenix, Chicago and Los Angeles all played three games in a four-day span to tipoff the second half of their seasons.

Fortunately from the Olympics standpoint, the next one is in Los Angeles, so travel will be less of an issue for USAB players.