MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Cleveland Cavaliers founder and former Guardians owner Nick Mileti dies at 93

Mileti died in his sleep Wednesday in Rocky River, Ohio, according to a spokesman for the Cleveland Guardians, one of several teams Mileti once owned.

Published : Aug 23, 2024 11:39 IST , CLEVELAND - 2 MINS READ

AP
Cleveland Cavaliers founder Nick Mileti.
Cleveland Cavaliers founder Nick Mileti. | Photo Credit: Cleveland Cavaliers/X
infoIcon

Cleveland Cavaliers founder Nick Mileti. | Photo Credit: Cleveland Cavaliers/X

Nick Mileti, who helped found the Cleveland Cavaliers and became a prominent figure in the city’s sports landscape in the 1970s, has died. He was 93.

Mileti died in his sleep Wednesday in Rocky River, Ohio, according to a spokesman for the Cleveland Guardians, one of several teams Mileti once owned.

The son of Sicilian immigrants emerged as one of the city’s true powerbrokers after purchasing a minor league hockey team, the Cleveland Barons, and the Cleveland Arena in 1968.

He became a key figure in ownership groups that started purchasing or founding other franchises. In 1970, they brought the NBA to Cleveland by selling shares of the expansion-team Cavaliers at $5 each to raise $2.25 million and cover the $3.7 million expansion fee.

“A true pioneer in the world of sports, Nick was not just a leader; he was a dreamer who transformed that dream into reality for countless fans in Cleveland,” the Cavaliers said in a statement. “Nick Mileti changed the course of Cleveland sports history, and his passion and commitment will be deeply missed.”

He purchased controlling interest in 1972 in the city’s Major League Baseball franchise, then named the Indians, as part of a group that included future U.S. Sen. Howard Metzenbaum, and he helped oversee construction of the Richfield Coliseum, where the Cavs played from 1974-94.

Mileti also bought a World Hockey Association franchise in 1972 and moved it from Calgary to Cleveland, renaming the franchise the Crusaders, and owned two of the city’s largest radio stations.

He was replaced as Indians president in 1975 and, under pressure from banks, sold his stakes in the team. The Crusaders ceased operations in 1976 after an NHL team moved into town, and Mileti sold his stake in the Cavaliers in 1980.

Eventually, though, Mileti got back into the sports business.

After moving to California in 1979 to help produce and finance plays and movies, he founded the Canadian Football League’s Las Vegas Posse, owned multiple radio stations and wrote three books.

But Mileti’s influence in Cleveland continued.

He was a member of the inaugural class inducted into the Cavaliers’ Wall of Honor in 2019 — part of the team’s 50th anniversary celebration — and was rewarded during that ceremony with an NBA championship ring from the Cavs’ first title team in 2015-16.

“I have often heard people say, ‘It’s not how long you live, but what you live for,’” former Cavs star Jim Chones said. “Nick was rewarded with longevity because he touched many in his mission to make Cleveland great again. His voice was soft but confident, demanding attention. He loved Cleveland, and Cleveland loved him.”

Related Topics

NBA /

Nick Miller /

Cleveland Cavaliers

Latest on Sportstar

  1. From bowling ‘graveyard overs’ to batting heroics, Cam Green gears up for major role vs India
    PTI
  2. MBSG v PFC, Durand Cup 2024 Quarterfinal: Key battles to look out for in Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports wrap, August 23: Aditi, Diksha fight hard on opening day at AIG Women’s Open
    Team Sportstar
  4. PAK vs BAN Live Score, 1st Test Day 3: Bangladesh 134/2 at Lunch, trails by 314 runs; Mominul, Shadman at crease
    Team Sportstar
  5. Warne’s death felt like losing someone from my family: Kuldeep Yadav
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Basketball

  1. Cleveland Cavaliers founder and former Guardians owner Nick Mileti dies at 93
    AP
  2. WNBA players would like more time off after the Olympics are over before league play resumes
    AP
  3. WNBA: Paris Olympics silver medallist Gabby Williams re-signs with the Seattle Storm
    AP
  4. WNBA: Aces coach Becky Hammon denies any wrongdoing in wake of lawsuit filed by former player Dearica Hamby
    Reuters
  5. WNBA to hold 2025 All-Star Game in Indiana
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. From bowling ‘graveyard overs’ to batting heroics, Cam Green gears up for major role vs India
    PTI
  2. MBSG v PFC, Durand Cup 2024 Quarterfinal: Key battles to look out for in Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports wrap, August 23: Aditi, Diksha fight hard on opening day at AIG Women’s Open
    Team Sportstar
  4. PAK vs BAN Live Score, 1st Test Day 3: Bangladesh 134/2 at Lunch, trails by 314 runs; Mominul, Shadman at crease
    Team Sportstar
  5. Warne’s death felt like losing someone from my family: Kuldeep Yadav
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment