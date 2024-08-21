MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

WNBA: Paris Olympics silver medallist Gabby Williams re-signs with the Seattle Storm

Williams is coming off a stellar performance in the Paris Games, averaging 15.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 2.8 steals for France.

Published : Aug 21, 2024 08:05 IST - 2 MINS READ

AP
Gabby Williams.
Gabby Williams. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Gabby Williams. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Gabby Williams, who helped France win a silver medal at the Olympics earlier this month, signed a rest-of-season contract with Seattle Storm on Tuesday. She will start play next week when the Storm returns from its current road trip. It’s her third season with Seattle after being acquired in a trade with Los Angeles prior to the start of the 2022 season.

“We’re thrilled to have Gabby back with the Storm,” said coach Noelle Quinn. “Gabby is a dynamic player who brings tremendous versatility. She’s a two-way player who can guard multiple positions and has a strong offensive game; given her familiarity with our system, we know she can have an immediate impact. Gabby’s Olympic performance showcased her world-class talent, and we’re excited to have her join us as we push for the playoffs.”

Williams is coming off a stellar performance in the Paris Games, averaging 15.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 2.8 steals for France. She had 19 points in the gold medal game, including five in the final few seconds, to almost pull off the upset of the U.S.

ALSO READ | Aces coach Becky Hammon denies any wrongdoing in wake of lawsuit filed by former player Dearica Hamby

Williams was stellar in 2022 starting all 36 games while averaging 7.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 1.5 steals per game.

“I’m so excited to be joining the Storm for the rest of the season. I feel more than ready to finally return to Seattle. I’ve missed the organization, my teammates and the fans so much. I absolutely can’t wait to come back and finish the season strong,” said Williams.”

Seattle (17-10) is currently in fifth place in the WNBA standings entering Tuesday.

She re-signed with the team midway through the 2023 season after missing the first part of the year because of an injury. She averaged 8.4 points, 3.8 assists and 3.6 rebounds in 10 games that season.

Related Topics

WNBA /

Seattle Storm

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WNBA: Paris Olympics silver medallist Gabby Williams re-signs with the Seattle Storm
    AP
  2. Manchester City’s Phil Foden named PFA Men’s Player of the Year; Khadija Shaw wins women’s award
    Reuters
  3. Shillong Lajong vs East Bengal LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch Durand Cup 2024 quarterfinal?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Lausanne Diamond League: Duplantis, Tebogo headline first post-Paris Olympics meet
    AFP
  5. UTT 2024: Full squad list for Puneri Paltan ahead of Ultimate Table Tennis Season 5
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Basketball

  1. WNBA: Paris Olympics silver medallist Gabby Williams re-signs with the Seattle Storm
    AP
  2. WNBA: Aces coach Becky Hammon denies any wrongdoing in wake of lawsuit filed by former player Dearica Hamby
    Reuters
  3. WNBA to hold 2025 All-Star Game in Indiana
    Reuters
  4. Jeremy Lamb announces retirement after 10 NBA seasons
    Reuters
  5. Second statue of Kobe Bryant being unveiled in Los Angeles
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WNBA: Paris Olympics silver medallist Gabby Williams re-signs with the Seattle Storm
    AP
  2. Manchester City’s Phil Foden named PFA Men’s Player of the Year; Khadija Shaw wins women’s award
    Reuters
  3. Shillong Lajong vs East Bengal LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch Durand Cup 2024 quarterfinal?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Lausanne Diamond League: Duplantis, Tebogo headline first post-Paris Olympics meet
    AFP
  5. UTT 2024: Full squad list for Puneri Paltan ahead of Ultimate Table Tennis Season 5
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment