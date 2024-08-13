Paris 2024 Olympics: Sports where the nations had a clean sweep of gold medals

The 2024 Olympics concluded in Paris on Sunday with around 10,500 athletes competing in 32 sports across nineteen days of competition.

The USA pipped China to the top spot in the medal tally after winning gold in the women’s basketball discipline after a close win against host France. The two countries had an equal number of gold medals, with the number of silvers eventually breaking the tie.

A few countries dominated the proceedings in certain sports, bagging all the gold medals on offer. Let’s have a look at the sports that were dominated by one National Olympic Committee (NOC).

Diving

China’s domination in the diving events of the Summer Games went up a notch in Paris, winning all eight gold medals on offer. In Tokyo in 2021, it had managed to win 7 golds with Great Britain bagging the other.

Gold medalist China’s Xie Siyi, right, and silver medalist China’s Wang Zongyuan show their medals after the men’s 3m springboard diving final, at the 2024 Summer Olympics. | Photo Credit: AP

Apart from the golds, Chinese athletes bagged silver in the men’s 3m springboard and the women’s 10m platform events. Chang Yani also won a bronze in the women’s 3m springboard to take the country’s medal count in the sport to 11.

Archery

South Korea swept all the archery medals at the 2024 Paris Games with Kim Woo-jin and Lim Si-hyeon contributing the most medals.

Gold medalists South Korea’s Lim Sihyeon and Kim Woojin, flash victory signs from the podium after winning the Archery mixed team final at the 2024 Summer Olympics. | Photo Credit: AP

The country had one four out of five golds at Tokyo 2020 with Mete Gazoz of Turkey bagging the gold in the men’s individual event.

South Korea won a silver and a bronze as well in the individual events to end up with a tally of seven medals in archery, five more than any other country.

Table Tennis

China wrested back the only medal it missed out on at Tokyo 2020 after a clean sweep four years earlier in Rio de Janeiro. Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha bagged the bronze after Xu Xin and Liu Shinwen finished second to Japan at Tokyo.

(L-R) Gold medalists Manyu Wang, Yingsha Sun and Meng Chen of Team People’s Republic of China celebrate on the podium at the Table Tennis Women’s Team medal ceremony. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Apart from gold in the five events. Sun also finished runner-up to Chen Meng in the women’s singles event to add a silver to the medal cabinet.

Artistic Swimming

China bagged both the medals on offer in the Artistic Swimming discipline, Wang Qianyi and Wang Liuyi winning the duet event in addition to the country winning the team gold.

China’s Wang Liuyi and Wang Qianyi, hold their national flag after winning the gold medal in the duet free routine of artistic swimming at the 2024 Summer Olympics. | Photo Credit: AP

The Russian Olympic Committee had won both the events at the previous edition in Tokyo.

Hockey

The Netherlands won the men’s and women’s field hockey events at Paris 2024, the first time a country has doubled up at Olympic field hockey.

Hockey women’s gold medallists Netherlands celebrate with their medals during the Champions Park medallists celebrations at the Paris 2024 Olympics. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The women’s team was participating in its sixth consecutive final, winning five golds during that run. While Germany finished with the silver medal in the men’s event, China ended up as the runner-up in the women’s discipline.

Basketball

The US men’s and women’s basketball team continued their domination of the event at the Summer Olympics, winning both golds at Paris 2024.

Team USA celebrate after winning the gold medal during a men’s gold medal basketball game at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics. | Photo Credit: AP

While the men’s team cruised to gold after a comfortable win over France, the women’s team survived a buzzer beater two-pointer from the home team to win by a solitary point.

Also, Great Britain won the sole medal on offer in Trampoline Gymnastics.