Live

GT vs MI Live Score, IPL 2024: Toss at 7:00 pm, predicted XI; Hardik Pandya in action as Gujarat takes on Mumbai

GT vs MI Live Score, IPL 2024: Get the IPL live score updates of the Indian Premier League match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians from the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Updated : Mar 24, 2024 17:54 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE Coverage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians from the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

  • March 24, 2024 17:54
    Squads

    Gujarat Titans:

    Shubman Gill (c), David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha, Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Matthew Wade, Kane Williamson, Azmatullah Omarzai, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Spencer Johnson, Kartik Tyagi, Joshua Little, Darshan Nalkande, Noor Ahmad, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohit Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Sushant Mishra, Sandeep Warrier, Sharath BR

    Mumbai Indians:

    Rohit Sharma, Tim David, Ishan Kishan, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Suryakumar Yadav, Dewald Brevis, Piyush Chawla, Shreyas Gopal, Anshul Kamboj, Mohammad Nabi, Shams Mulani, Hardik Pandya (c), Romario Shepherd, Tilak Varma, Jasprit Bumrah, Gerald Coetzee, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Arjun Tendulkar, Nuwan Thushara, Naman Dhir, Shivalik Sharma, Luke Wood, Kwena Maphaka

  • March 24, 2024 17:33
    Captain Gill confident Gujarat Titans will manage without Pandya and Shami

    GT vs MI, IPL 2024: Captain Gill confident Gujarat Titans will manage without Pandya and Shami

    Gill said his side is equipped to replace two key players, Hardik Pandya, GT’s title-winning skipper who moved to Mumbai Indians, and the injured Mohammed Shami.

  • March 24, 2024 17:27
    GT vs MI Preview

    When Gujarat Titans (GT) punted on Hardik Pandya to lead the side in its inaugural season in 2022, there were many raised eyebrows. But he proved all naysayers wrong by winning the title and was soon deemed good enough to helm the national team.

    On Sunday, when GT takes on Mumbai Indians (MI) in its IPL 2024 season-opener at the Narendra Modi Stadium here, it will hope that a second such bet, this time on Shubman Gill, proves as successful.

    The 24-year-old Gill’s biggest test will be to cover for the absences of Hardik and Mohammed Shami. Afghan Azmatullah Omarzai is expected to do Hardik’s job, but for that, GT has to find a creative solution to fill its overseas slots.

    READ THE FULL PREVIEW HERE

  • March 24, 2024 17:07
    Live Streaming

    Which TV channels will broadcast Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2024 match?

    The IPL 2024 Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

    How can one watch the live streaming of the Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2024 match?

    The IPL 2024 Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website.

  • March 24, 2024 17:01
    Welcome

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE Coverage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians from the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. 

