GT vs MI Live Score, IPL 2024: Toss at 7:00 pm, predicted XI; Hardik Pandya in action as Gujarat takes on Mumbai

GT vs MI Preview

When Gujarat Titans (GT) punted on Hardik Pandya to lead the side in its inaugural season in 2022, there were many raised eyebrows. But he proved all naysayers wrong by winning the title and was soon deemed good enough to helm the national team.

On Sunday, when GT takes on Mumbai Indians (MI) in its IPL 2024 season-opener at the Narendra Modi Stadium here, it will hope that a second such bet, this time on Shubman Gill, proves as successful.

The 24-year-old Gill’s biggest test will be to cover for the absences of Hardik and Mohammed Shami. Afghan Azmatullah Omarzai is expected to do Hardik’s job, but for that, GT has to find a creative solution to fill its overseas slots.

