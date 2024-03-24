GT vs MI Live Score, IPL 2024: Toss at 7:00 pm, predicted XI; Hardik Pandya in action as Gujarat takes on Mumbai

- March 24, 2024 17:54Squads
Gujarat Titans:
Shubman Gill (c), David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha, Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Matthew Wade, Kane Williamson, Azmatullah Omarzai, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Spencer Johnson, Kartik Tyagi, Joshua Little, Darshan Nalkande, Noor Ahmad, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohit Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Sushant Mishra, Sandeep Warrier, Sharath BR
Mumbai Indians:
Rohit Sharma, Tim David, Ishan Kishan, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Suryakumar Yadav, Dewald Brevis, Piyush Chawla, Shreyas Gopal, Anshul Kamboj, Mohammad Nabi, Shams Mulani, Hardik Pandya (c), Romario Shepherd, Tilak Varma, Jasprit Bumrah, Gerald Coetzee, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Arjun Tendulkar, Nuwan Thushara, Naman Dhir, Shivalik Sharma, Luke Wood, Kwena Maphaka
- March 24, 2024 17:33Captain Gill confident Gujarat Titans will manage without Pandya and Shami
- March 24, 2024 17:27GT vs MI Preview
When Gujarat Titans (GT) punted on Hardik Pandya to lead the side in its inaugural season in 2022, there were many raised eyebrows. But he proved all naysayers wrong by winning the title and was soon deemed good enough to helm the national team.
On Sunday, when GT takes on Mumbai Indians (MI) in its IPL 2024 season-opener at the Narendra Modi Stadium here, it will hope that a second such bet, this time on Shubman Gill, proves as successful.
The 24-year-old Gill’s biggest test will be to cover for the absences of Hardik and Mohammed Shami. Afghan Azmatullah Omarzai is expected to do Hardik’s job, but for that, GT has to find a creative solution to fill its overseas slots.
READ THE FULL PREVIEW HERE
- March 24, 2024 17:07Live Streaming
Which TV channels will broadcast Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2024 match?
The IPL 2024 Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.
How can one watch the live streaming of the Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2024 match?
The IPL 2024 Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website.
- March 24, 2024 17:01Welcome
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE Coverage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians from the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.
Latest on Sportstar
- RR vs LSG Live Score Updates IPL 2024: Lucknow 11/2; Rajasthan Royals on top after Boult gets two in PowerPlay
- GT vs MI Live Score, IPL 2024: Toss at 7:00 pm, predicted XI; Hardik Pandya in action as Gujarat takes on Mumbai
- GT vs MI Live Toss Update, IPL 2024: Who will win the coin toss between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians?
- GT vs MI, IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
- GT vs MI Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2024 match
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE