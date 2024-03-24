Indian football has improved significantly in last decade, says Afghanistan coach Ashley Westwood

Afghanistan football coach Ashley Westwood on Sunday said Indian football has improved significantly in the past decade owing to the players improving their fitness and getting the right ‘conditioning’.

Westwood said the Indian players are fitter compared to the past and have also been able to increase their time spent on the field.

“Ten years ago when I came here, compared to that, (the Indian) football has improved significantly,” Westwood told PTI.

“Every player is physically fit, everyone is conditioned correctly, they last 90 minutes (and) you don’t see Indian players getting cramps,” he added.

Englishman Westwood, who is in Guwahati for India’s World Cup qualifier against Afghanistan, has in the past coached clubs such as Bengaluru FC, ATK FC and RoundGlass Punjab FC.

Westwood said Afghanistan’s focus ahead of its World Cup qualifier clash has been on getting the basics right.

“(Even) Cristiano Ronaldo also misses chances, and still he is one of the best players in the world that’s football,” Westwood said.

“Just get the ball in the right areas and play well — that’s all we are concerned about,” he said, adding Afghanistan team’s scores have improved since he took charge.

India and Afghanistan played out a goalless draw at Abha in Saudi Arabia on March 22, a game wherein both the sides squandered scoring opportunities.

Westwood also picked Indian defensive midfielder Jeakson Singh as one of the promising players.