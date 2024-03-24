The 2023-24 season of the Indian Women’s League (IWL) has reached its business end and the winner of this edition is set to be finalised on the last matchday, on Sunday.

Gokulam Kerala, the defending champion and the most successful team in the league, faces East Bengal at the EMS Stadium in Kozhikode while table-topper Odisha FC will play Kickstart FC at the Kalinga Stadium.

Sethu FC, which won the league title in 2018-19, finished fourth with a 3-1 win against HOPS FC in its last game.

List of Indian Women’s League Winners over the years:

2016–17 – Eastern Sporting Union

2017–18 – Rising Students Club

2018–19 – Sethu FC

2019–20 – Gokulam Kerala

2021–22 – Gokulam Kerala

2022–23 – Gokulam Kerala

This edition of the IWL had the teams selected from the two groups of last season, wherein the top four teams from each group made the cut.

A date with the destiny for our girls tomorrow 🔮



We caught up with Shreya for a quick chat ahead of the game as she talks about the squad's ongoing preparations, AFC, and banking on home support 🗣️🎙️#OFCW#AmaTeamAmaGame#KalingaWarriors#IWL#OFCKSFCpic.twitter.com/Xqboo6q2RM — Odisha FC Women (@OdishaFCW) March 23, 2024

Additionally, the tournament was played in a home-and-away format for the first time since its expansion in 2016.

What was the format of the IWL 2023-24?

This edition of the Indian Women’s League was played in a round-robin format wherein every team played each other in a home-and-away format, with the table-topper clinching the title at the end of the last matchday.

How are the IWL teams placed now?

Following are the standings in IWL before the last two deciders:

Team Matches Wins Losses Draws Goal difference Points Odisha FC 11 9 1 1 21 28 Gokulam Kerala 11 8 2 1 24 26 Kickstart FC 11 6 3 2 4 21 Sethu FC 12 5 2 5 2 17 HOPS 12 5 1 6 -4 16 East Bengal 11 1 1 9 -19 4 Sports Odisha 12 0 2 10 -28 2

How to watch the IWL 2023-24?

The Indian Women’s League had some of its matches live-streamed on the Indian Football YouTube channel.

However, with both remaining matches of the league scheduled to kick-off simultaneously, it is uncertain which one will be shown on YouTube.