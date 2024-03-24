The 2023-24 season of the Indian Women’s League (IWL) has reached its business end and the winner of this edition is set to be finalised on the last matchday, on Sunday.
Gokulam Kerala, the defending champion and the most successful team in the league, faces East Bengal at the EMS Stadium in Kozhikode while table-topper Odisha FC will play Kickstart FC at the Kalinga Stadium.
Sethu FC, which won the league title in 2018-19, finished fourth with a 3-1 win against HOPS FC in its last game.
List of Indian Women’s League Winners over the years:
- 2016–17 – Eastern Sporting Union
- 2017–18 – Rising Students Club
- 2018–19 – Sethu FC
- 2019–20 – Gokulam Kerala
- 2021–22 – Gokulam Kerala
- 2022–23 – Gokulam Kerala
This edition of the IWL had the teams selected from the two groups of last season, wherein the top four teams from each group made the cut.
Additionally, the tournament was played in a home-and-away format for the first time since its expansion in 2016.
What was the format of the IWL 2023-24?
This edition of the Indian Women’s League was played in a round-robin format wherein every team played each other in a home-and-away format, with the table-topper clinching the title at the end of the last matchday.
How are the IWL teams placed now?
Following are the standings in IWL before the last two deciders:
|Team
|Matches
|Wins
|Losses
|Draws
|Goal difference
|Points
|Odisha FC
|11
|9
|1
|1
|21
|28
|Gokulam Kerala
|11
|8
|2
|1
|24
|26
|Kickstart FC
|11
|6
|3
|2
|4
|21
|Sethu FC
|12
|5
|2
|5
|2
|17
|HOPS
|12
|5
|1
|6
|-4
|16
|East Bengal
|11
|1
|1
|9
|-19
|4
|Sports Odisha
|12
|0
|2
|10
|-28
|2
How to watch the IWL 2023-24?
The Indian Women’s League had some of its matches live-streamed on the Indian Football YouTube channel.
However, with both remaining matches of the league scheduled to kick-off simultaneously, it is uncertain which one will be shown on YouTube.
Latest on Sportstar
- Indian Football: IWL 2023-24 winner to be decided on final matchday, format, points table, live streaming info
- RR vs LSG, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals v Lucknow Super Giants overall head-to-head, stats, runs, wickets
- RR vs LSG Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2024 match
- France vs Germany highlights, FRA 0-2 GER, International friendly: Havertz, Wirtz goals guide Die Mannschaft to a morale-boosting win
- Germany beats France 2-0 after record-breaking Wirtz goal
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE