PBKS vs GT Live Score IPL 2024: Punjab Kings hosts Gujarat Titans with both sides desperate for a win; Live streaming info

PBKS vs GT: Catch the live score updates from the IPL 2024 match between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on Sunday.

Updated : Apr 21, 2024 16:48 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 match being played in Mullanpur, Mohali on Sunday.

  • April 21, 2024 16:48
    Live streaming info

    What time will the toss for Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 match happen?

    The toss of the Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 match will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

    Which TV channel will broadcast Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 match on April 21?

    The Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

    How to watch the live streaming of Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 match?

    The Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

  • April 21, 2024 16:30
    PBKS vs GT: Welcome to live coverage of the second match of the day

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the IPL 2024 match between Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans. 

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
