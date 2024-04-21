PBKS vs GT Live Score IPL 2024: Punjab Kings hosts Gujarat Titans with both sides desperate for a win; Live streaming info

- April 21, 2024 16:48Live streaming info
What time will the toss for Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 match happen?
The toss of the Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 match will take place at 7:00 PM IST.
Which TV channel will broadcast Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 match on April 21?
The Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.
How to watch the live streaming of Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 match?
The Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.
- April 21, 2024 16:30PBKS vs GT: Welcome to live coverage of the second match of the day
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the IPL 2024 match between Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans.
