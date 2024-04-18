Chess Candidates 2024 Live Updates, Round 12: Praggnanandhaa up against Nepomniachtchi; Gukesh vs Abasov; Vidit takes on Caruana

- April 18, 2024 23:26Round 11 Highlights
- April 18, 2024 23:21Points Table after round 11
Open Category
1. Ian Nepomniachtchi (RUS) - 7.0
2. Hikaru Nakamura (USA) - 6.5
3. D Gukesh (IND) - 6.5
4. Fabiano Caruana (USA) - 6.0
5. R Praggnanandhaa (IND) - 5.5
6. Vidit Gujrathi (IND) - 5.0
7. Alireza Firouzja (FRA) - 4.5
8. Nijat Abasov (AZE) - 3.0
Women’s Category
1. Tan Zhongyi (CHN) - 7.5
2. Lei Tingjie (CHN) - 7.0
3. Aleksandra Goryachkina (RUS) - 5.5
4. Koneru Humpy (IND) - 5.5
5. Kateryna Lagno (RUS) - 5.5
6. Anna Muzychuk (UKR) - 4.5
7. R. Vaishali (IND) - 4.5
8. Nurgyul Salimova (BUL) - 4.0
- April 18, 2024 23:15The biggest game of round 12
- April 18, 2024 23:03Live Streaming Info
Where to watch the live stream of the Candidates 2024 chess?
The live streaming of the Candidates 2024 will be available on the FIDE YouTube channel.
Which TV channel will broadcast the Candidates 2024 chess?
There has been no official announcement for the broadcasting of the Candidates 2024 in India.
- April 18, 2024 22:58Round 12 Pairings
Open
Hikaru Nakamura- Alireza Firouzja
Nijat Abasov - Gukesh D
Fabiano Caruana - Vidit Santosh Gujrathi
Ian Nepomniachtchi - Praggnanandhaa R
Women’s
Kateryna Lagno - Lei Tingjie
Anna Muzychuk - Vaishali Rameshbabu
Aleksandra Goryachkina - Humpy Koneru
Nurgyul Salimova - Tan Zhongyi
- April 18, 2024 22:52Welcome
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the 12th round of the FIDE Candidates Chess 2024 tournament, happening in Toronto on Friday. Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates.
