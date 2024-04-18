MagazineBuy Print

Chess Candidates 2024 Live Updates, Round 12: Praggnanandhaa up against Nepomniachtchi; Gukesh vs Abasov; Vidit takes on Caruana

FIDE Chess Candidates 2024 LIVE: Follow for all live updates from the Candidates Chess tournament round 12 happening in Toronto on Friday.

Updated : Apr 19, 2024 00:00 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Candidates Chess tournament round 12 happening in Toronto on Friday.

  • April 18, 2024 23:21
    Points Table after round 11

    Open Category

    1. Ian Nepomniachtchi (RUS) - 7.0 

    2. Hikaru Nakamura (USA) - 6.5 

    3. D Gukesh (IND) - 6.5 

    4. Fabiano Caruana (USA) - 6.0 

    5. R Praggnanandhaa (IND) - 5.5 

    6. Vidit Gujrathi (IND) - 5.0 

    7. Alireza Firouzja (FRA) - 4.5 

    8. Nijat Abasov (AZE) - 3.0 

    Women’s Category

    1. Tan Zhongyi (CHN) - 7.5 

    2. Lei Tingjie (CHN) - 7.0 

    3. Aleksandra Goryachkina (RUS) - 5.5 

    4. Koneru Humpy (IND) - 5.5 

    5. Kateryna Lagno (RUS) - 5.5 

    6. Anna Muzychuk (UKR) - 4.5 

    7. R. Vaishali (IND) - 4.5 

    8. Nurgyul Salimova (BUL) - 4.0

  • April 18, 2024 23:15
    The biggest game of round 12
  • April 18, 2024 23:03
    Live Streaming Info

    Where to watch the live stream of the Candidates 2024 chess?

    The live streaming of the Candidates 2024 will be available on the FIDE YouTube channel.

    Which TV channel will broadcast the Candidates 2024 chess?

    There has been no official announcement for the broadcasting of the Candidates 2024 in India.

  • April 18, 2024 22:58
    Round 12 Pairings

    Open

    Hikaru Nakamura- Alireza Firouzja 

    Nijat Abasov - Gukesh D 

    Fabiano Caruana - Vidit Santosh Gujrathi 

    Ian Nepomniachtchi - Praggnanandhaa R

    Women’s

    Kateryna Lagno - Lei Tingjie 

    Anna Muzychuk - Vaishali Rameshbabu 

    Aleksandra Goryachkina - Humpy Koneru 

    Nurgyul Salimova - Tan Zhongyi 

  • April 18, 2024 22:52
    Welcome

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the 12th round of the FIDE Candidates Chess 2024 tournament, happening in Toronto on Friday. Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates. 

