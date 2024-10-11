MagazineBuy Print

Women’s T20 World cup 2024: Australia’s Tayla Vlaeminck injured again, dislocates shoulder vs Pakistan

Vlaeminck suffered a shoulder injury while trying to save a boundary against Pakistan.

Published : Oct 11, 2024 21:09 IST , Chennai

Team Sportstar
Team physio attends Australia’s Tayla Vlaeminck after she hurt herself while trying to stop a boundary during the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between Pakistan and Australia at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates, Friday, Oct. 11, 2024.
Team physio attends Australia’s Tayla Vlaeminck after she hurt herself while trying to stop a boundary during the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between Pakistan and Australia at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates, Friday, Oct. 11, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Australian pacer Tayla Vlaeminck suffered an injury during the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match against Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday.

Vlaeminck, while fielding in the first over, chased down a shot from Muneeba Ali near the boundary. Unfortunately, her knee got stuck as she dived, causing her to fall awkwardly on her right shoulder. She was replaced by Darcie Brown.

“Tayla dislocated her right shoulder while attempting to stop a boundary. Her shoulder has since been relocated, but the full extent of the injury will be known after further assessment in the coming days,” stated the Australian management.

However, this isn’t the first time the 25-year-old has faced a setback due to injury. The pace bowler suffered a stress fracture in her foot, which sidelined her from the 2020 edition of the tournament. She then missed the 2022 Women’s Cricket World Cup due to a shoulder injury and was unable to regain her form and fitness in time to make Australia’s winning squad for the 2023 tournament in South Africa.

