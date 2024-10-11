Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Megan Schutt becomes highest wicket-taker in WT20Is

Australian pacer Megan Schutt became the highest wicket-taker in the history of women’s T20Is during her team’s T20 World Cup 2024 match against Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday.

She overtook Pakistan’s Nida Dar to take her 144th scalp.

Schutt removed Sadaf Shamas after the delivery found the batter’s outside edge and was collected comfortably by wicketkeeper-captain Alyssa Healy.

During Australia’s 60-run win over New Zealand, Schutt became the highest wicket-taker in the history of the Women’s T20 World Cup. She ended that match with figures of 3/3.

Players with most wickets in WT20Is

Megan Schutt (Australia) - 144

Nida Dar (Pakistan) - 143

Deepti Sharma (India) - 133

Sophie Ecclestone (England) - 128

Ellyse Perry (Australia) -