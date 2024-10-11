MagazineBuy Print

Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Megan Schutt becomes highest wicket-taker in WT20Is

Schutt overtook Pakistan’s Nida Dar to take her 144th scalp.

Published : Oct 11, 2024 20:00 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Megan Schutt of Australia celebrates with teammate Alyssa Healy after dismissing Georgia Plimmer of New Zealand (not pictured) during the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between Australia and New Zealand at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on October 08, 2024 in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates.
Megan Schutt of Australia celebrates with teammate Alyssa Healy after dismissing Georgia Plimmer of New Zealand (not pictured) during the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between Australia and New Zealand at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on October 08, 2024 in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Megan Schutt of Australia celebrates with teammate Alyssa Healy after dismissing Georgia Plimmer of New Zealand (not pictured) during the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between Australia and New Zealand at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on October 08, 2024 in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Australian pacer Megan Schutt became the highest wicket-taker in the history of women’s T20Is during her team’s T20 World Cup 2024 match against Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday.

She overtook Pakistan’s Nida Dar to take her 144th scalp.

Schutt removed Sadaf Shamas after the delivery found the batter’s outside edge and was collected comfortably by wicketkeeper-captain Alyssa Healy.

During Australia’s 60-run win over New Zealand, Schutt became the highest wicket-taker in the history of the Women’s T20 World Cup. She ended that match with figures of 3/3.

Players with most wickets in WT20Is

Megan Schutt (Australia) - 144

Nida Dar (Pakistan) - 143

Deepti Sharma (India) - 133

Sophie Ecclestone (England) - 128

Ellyse Perry (Australia) -

