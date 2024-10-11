Australian pacer Megan Schutt became the highest wicket-taker in the history of women’s T20Is during her team’s T20 World Cup 2024 match against Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday.
She overtook Pakistan’s Nida Dar to take her 144th scalp.
Schutt removed Sadaf Shamas after the delivery found the batter’s outside edge and was collected comfortably by wicketkeeper-captain Alyssa Healy.
During Australia’s 60-run win over New Zealand, Schutt became the highest wicket-taker in the history of the Women’s T20 World Cup. She ended that match with figures of 3/3.
Players with most wickets in WT20Is
Megan Schutt (Australia) - 144
Nida Dar (Pakistan) - 143
Deepti Sharma (India) - 133
Sophie Ecclestone (England) - 128
Ellyse Perry (Australia) -
Latest on Sportstar
- Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Megan Schutt becomes highest wicket-taker in WT20Is
- Australia vs Pakistan LIVE score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: PAK bowled out for 82, Gardner picks four
- Novak Djokovic ‘overwhelmed’ after ‘greatest rival’ Rafael Nadal’s retirement
- European Leagues, FIFPRO to file antitrust complaint about FIFA on Monday
- Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Harpreet holds the fort for Madhya Pradesh against Karnataka on Day 1
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE