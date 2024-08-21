From a field of 338, three have moved in front. All of them are from Kolkata.

Surya Sekhar Ganguly, Aronyak Ghosh and Neelash Saha remained in the joint lead with five points, at the end of the fifth round of the 61st National Chess Championship at the RPS International School, here on Wednesday.

With six rounds remaining, they are followed half a point behind by defending champion S.P. Sethuraman, Karthik Venkataraman, Diptayan Ghosh, Sayantan Das and G. Akash, who scored a surprising win over P. Shyaam Nikhil.

Among the leading trio, Neelash is the unlikeliest: he is still an International Master and is seeded 16th. He upset the seventh seed Sankalp Gupta on the third board, playing some fine chess.

With white pieces in a King’s Indian Defence game, he did well to convert his advantage in space to victory. He sacrificed an exchange on the 31st move and 12 moves later, Sankalp resigned, with checkmate not far away.

On the top board, playing from the black side of an Italian Game, Surya Sekhar won in 44 moves against Deep Sengupta. Aronyak opted for Sicilian Defence on his way to a 59-move victory against M.R. Venkatesh.