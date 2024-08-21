MagazineBuy Print

Sinquefield Cup: Gukesh tied for second after draw with Nepomniachtchi

The Indian stood marginally better for the major part as white pieces but Nepomniachtchi stayed put with some fine defence and counter-attacks to steer the game to a draw.

Published : Aug 21, 2024 13:36 IST , St Louis - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh had an exciting match against Nepomniachtchi out of a Catalan opening game.
Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh had an exciting match against Nepomniachtchi out of a Catalan opening game. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

| Photo Credit: PTI

World championship challenger Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh played out a thrilling draw with Russia’s Ian Nepomniachtchi to be tied for second after the second round of the Sinquefield Cup, the final event on the Grand Chess Tour this year.

After a relatively easy draw with reigning world champion Ding Liren of China, Gukesh had an exciting match against Nepomniachtchi out of a Catalan opening game on Tuesday.

The Indian stood marginally better for the major part as white pieces but Nepomniachtchi, who has won the Candidates’ tournament twice, stayed put with some fine defence and counter-attacks to steer the game to a draw in the knight and pawns endgame. The game lasted 60 moves.

Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa also stayed in the hunt after a draw with Maxime Vachier-Lagrave of France. It was another Italian opening game as black for the Indian who did not get any chance against a solid Vachier-Lagrave.

The pieces got traded at regular intervals and the players arrived at a rook and pawns endgame that offered no chances.

ALSO READ | National Chess Championship 2024: Abhijeet Gupta loses to Vignesh Advaith Vemula; Surya Shekhar notches up fourth win

After a lone decisive game in the opening round wherein Alireza Firouzja of France defeated Fabiano Caruana of the United States, the second round witnessed an all-draws day.

Firouzja drew with Nodirbek Abdusattorov of Uzbekistan and Dutchman Anish Giri signed peace with Ding Liren.

In the other game of the USD 3,50,000 prize money tournament, the all-American duel between Wesley So and Caruana was also drawn.

Firouzja remained in front with 1.5 points in his bag leaving eight players behind him on one point each.

With a half point in his kitty, Caruana is currently at the bottom with seven rounds still remaining in the 10-player round-robin tournament.

Results round 2:
Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (Fra, 1) drew with R Praggnanandhaa (Ind, 1); Anish Giri (Ned, 1) drew with Ding Liren (Chn, 1); Wesley So (Usa, 1) drew with Fabiano Caruana (Usa, 0.5); D Gukesh (Ind, 1) drew with Ian Nepomniachtchi (FID, 1); Alireza Firouzja (Fra, 1.5) drew with Nodirbek Abdusattorov (Uzb, 1).

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

