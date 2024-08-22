MagazineBuy Print

Faruque Ahmed takes charge as new BCB President

The BCB held an emergency meeting on Wednesday in the wake of the country-wide protests during which the 58-year-old Ahmed was elected.

Published : Aug 22, 2024 12:35 IST , DHAKA - 3 MINS READ

PTI

Former cricketer and chief selector Faruque Ahmed took charge as the new president of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) after the incumbent Nazmul Hasan Papon resigned in the wake of the political unrest in the country.

The BCB held an emergency meeting on Wednesday during which the 58-year-old Ahmed was elected.

Papon, who was in his fourth term, has been in London with his wife following the political unrest in the country which began with a huge student protest against quotas in jobs.

The Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League regime was toppled as a result and there has been widespread violence despite an interim government taking charge.

Papon was an Awami League MP since 2009. He, along with 16 other directors, left Dhaka on August 5.

Faruque played seven ODIs for Bangladesh between 1988 and 1999 and also served as a BCB chief selector for two terms — from 2003 to 2007 and from 2013 to 2016. He resigned without completing his second term after disagreement over selection process.

The National Sports Council (NSC) appointed Ahmed and Nazmul Abedin, a prominent local coach, as its new directors, replacing Jalal Yunus and Ahmed Sajjadul Alam. Following the announcement, they participated in the board of directors meeting held at the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

The meeting was attended by directors Mahbubul Anam, former cricketers Khaled Mahmud and Akram Khan, Salauddin Ahmed, Kazi Inam Ahmed, Iftekhar Ahmed and Fahim Sinha.

We will discuss Shakib’s situation

Shakib Al Hasan, who was a lawmaker in the Awami League, was cleared by Bangladesh’s new interim government last week to face Pakistan in a two-match Test series.

“We will discuss Shakib’s situation and whether he can continue under the current circumstances. We are also considering adding rules regarding player conduct during tours, including restrictions on endorsements,” Faruque said.

Tamim Iqbal, who had a rift with Shakib, last played for Bangladesh in a home ODI series against New Zealand ahead of the 2023 World Cup but Faruque backed the opener to continue playing for a few more years.

“Tamim is a sensible player and one of the best from Bangladesh. Personally, if you ask me, I would want him to play for two-three more years. But me wanting that doesn’t mean it will happen. We will have to see what his fitness is like and we have to see which formats will be feasible. Tests maybe difficult but it’ll be good if it’s ODIs,” he said.

The new BCB president also reiterated his stance on not retaining Chandika Hathurusingha as the national head coach.

“I am not sure about the details of the contract with Chandika Hathurusingha. I am still in the same place I was before. I haven’t deviated from what I said (I will not keep Chandika if elected as BCB president),” he said.

“Now, I need to formally review some things. I will see how things should be done, whether we can find someone better or at least someone who can perform well, and then I will talk. I haven’t really moved from that (last) stance.

Hathurusingha’s contract runs till 2025 ICC Champions Trophy but he has already expressed his willingness to step down if the BCB no longer requires his services.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

