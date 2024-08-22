MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Chris Woakes not shying away from selection for overseas tours

Woakes has taken 127 wickets in 32 Test matches on home soil but has just 36 scalps in 20 matches abroad.

Published : Aug 22, 2024 11:29 IST , BENGALURU - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
England’s Chris Woakes celebrates taking the wicket of Sri Lanka’s Kamindu Mendis.
England’s Chris Woakes celebrates taking the wicket of Sri Lanka’s Kamindu Mendis. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

England’s Chris Woakes celebrates taking the wicket of Sri Lanka’s Kamindu Mendis. | Photo Credit: AP

Chris Woakes has struggled to replicate his home form on England’s overseas tours but the fast bowler said he is ready to answer the call if selected for tours of Pakistan and New Zealand later this year.

Woakes has taken 127 wickets in 32 Test matches on home soil but picked up just 36 wickets in 20 matches abroad.

His last overseas tour was in 2022 and he was criticised for his performances in England’s 4-0 drubbing in Australia during the 2021-22 Ashes.

England travels to Pakistan for a three-Test series in October, before playing another three in New Zealand in December.

“I’ll play for England where I’m picked to play for England. I certainly wouldn’t rule myself out,” Woakes, who took 3-32 on the first day of England’s opening Test against Sri Lanka on Wednesday, told reporters.

“The selectors will have their plans, but I’m certainly not going to turn down a tour if selected. I haven’t played an away Test for a little while, but that might be a good thing because it can give you a fresh look on things. I wouldn’t shy away from it.”

Woakes also said he has worked hard on his batting, which could boost his chances of selection.

“That’s a bonus, isn’t it? It’s certainly something which I’ve always worked on,” said the 35-year-old, who has a batting average of 27.76.

“I’ve put in some hard yards to make sure that I’m capable of doing that. It’s an extra string in the bow which allows you to potentially be selected ahead of someone else who maybe can’t quite fulfil that role.”

England trails Sri Lanka by 214 runs after day one of the first test.

Related stories

Related Topics

Chris Woakes /

England /

Sri Lanka

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Chris Woakes not shying away from selection for overseas tours
    Reuters
  2. PAK vs BAN Live Score, 1st Test Day 2: Pakistan 204/4; Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan hit fifties
    Team Sportstar
  3. Neeraj Chopra, Lausanne Diamond League 2024: Full list of javelin throws since 2022, best performances, year-wise progression
    Team Sportstar
  4. Cheteshwar Pujara to not play for Sussex in 2025 County Championship
    PTI
  5. Will Arshad Nadeem compete against Neeraj Chopra at Lausanne Diamond League?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Chris Woakes not shying away from selection for overseas tours
    Reuters
  2. Cheteshwar Pujara to not play for Sussex in 2025 County Championship
    PTI
  3. PAK vs BAN Live Score, 1st Test Day 2: Pakistan 204/4; Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan hit fifties
    Team Sportstar
  4. ENG vs SL 1st Test: England on top after bundling Sri Lanka out for 236 on day one
    Reuters
  5. R Sridhar named Afghanistan assistant coach for New Zealand, South Africa matches
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Chris Woakes not shying away from selection for overseas tours
    Reuters
  2. PAK vs BAN Live Score, 1st Test Day 2: Pakistan 204/4; Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan hit fifties
    Team Sportstar
  3. Neeraj Chopra, Lausanne Diamond League 2024: Full list of javelin throws since 2022, best performances, year-wise progression
    Team Sportstar
  4. Cheteshwar Pujara to not play for Sussex in 2025 County Championship
    PTI
  5. Will Arshad Nadeem compete against Neeraj Chopra at Lausanne Diamond League?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment